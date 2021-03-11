Grand Island Area Clean Community System recognized by Keep American Beautiful program

The COVID-19 pandemic year has been a tough go for nearly everybody. Life has been disrupted as health officials work hard to squash the virus spread.
One thing that wasn’t disrupted was the mission of the Grand Island Area Clean Community System.
Through the hard work of Denise McGovern-Gallagher, GIACCS executive director, and her staff, Audra Nava, household hazardous waste technician, and Katie Vlach, Keep Grand Island Beautiful coordinator, their mission of reduce, reuse and recycle to keep the community safe and healthy kept pace through the pandemic obstacles with surprising results.
That hard work was recognized by Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization. It presented Clean Community System with its President’s Circle Award. The award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates in creating clean, green and beautiful communities.
In qualifying for the President’s Circle Award, Clean Community System has met Keep America Beautiful’s standards of merit by conducting an annual Community Appearance Index, calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio, and administering initiatives to end littering, improve recycling and beautify Grand Island’s community.
Clean Community System is one of nearly 700 community-based affiliates in the Keep America Beautiful network whose programs, initiatives and efforts, supported by millions of volunteers, help transform public spaces into beautiful places.
It was the seventh straight year Clean Community System has received the national honor.
McGovern-Gallagher said the continued recognition is an honor for Clean Community System.
During 2020, she said, Grand Island’s litter index went down.
“That means Grand Island residents are doing a better job of not littering,” she said. “That was a big, big plus for Grand Island.”
McGovern-Gallagher said that even though the community struggled through the pandemic, “our public education numbers were excellent. It was up over the previous year.”
The pandemic caused public health officials to issue health directives, such as wearing masks and social distancing. Schools were closed and children were taught via the internet. Public gatherings were not held because of social distancing requirements.
“The kids are engaged,” McGovern-Gallagher said. “They love our programing. Also, the schools are expecting our programming and they want us in the school room or an outdoor activity teaching the three R’s (recycling, reusing and reducing).”
She said the three R’s teach about sustainability, as well as health and environmental safety.
“The message, like for reuse, is that they just don’t throw a can of spray paint away if there is something left of it and that they hold onto it and bring it here so it can be reused,” McGovern-Gallagher said. “It also means that bottle of water they just finished, it can be repurposed into a plastic toy or something.”
Repurposing what is otherwise thought of as disposable trash is gaining popularity with people of all ages. There are tons of Instagram or YouTube videos of people taking used items and rethinking how to use them, thus extending the time that item doesn’t become part of some landfill. They can be crafts or ingenious do-it-yourself hacks that save money and the environment and look pretty nifty.
“It is all about the environment,” she said.
Clean Community System is also a regional hazardous waste facility.
“Instead of taking your waste to the landfill, you can bring it here,” McGovern-Gallagher said.
While littering was down, the amount of hazardous waste taken to the Clean Community System was up last year compared to the previous year. Last year, they received more than 174,000 pounds of hazardous waste.
Hazardous waste materials can include aerosol cans, lawn and garden chemicals, or automotive products, such as anti-freeze, gasoline or oil.
“Our biggest product is household paint,” McGovern-Gallagher said.
One of their educational outreach messages that is working into the consciousness of people is not throwing things in a ditch or ravine, such as old tires, white goods and mattresses.
“Those things can be recycled as well,” McGovern-Gallagher said.
Hall County conducts an annual free tire recycling event.
The agency also recycles electronics. Last year, they had two events and collected nearly 100,000 pounds of discarded electronic items.
“About half of that amount are the older TVs,” McGovern-Gallagher said.
Grand Island Area Clean Community System was founded in 1981 by its former executive director, Betty Curtis, who was a visionary who took tremendous pride in her community. In 2013, their current location, 3661 Sky Park Road, was renamed the Betty Curtis Household Hazardous Waste Facility after Curtis’ death.
Clean Community System serves more than 120,000 residents in Hall, Adams, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties, but they never turn anyone away.
“We encourage individuals and community groups to work together and become mutually accountable to each other for doing their part in making and keeping our community a cleaner, happier and healthier place to live,” said McGovern-Gallagher.
“Clean Community System works with businesses, schools, neighborhood groups and local governments to enhance our neighborhoods by reducing, reusing, and recycling our world’s resources for future generations.”