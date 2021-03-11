Grand Island Area Clean Community System recognized by Keep American Beautiful program

It was the seventh straight year Clean Community System has received the national honor.

McGovern-Gallagher said the continued recognition is an honor for Clean Community System.

During 2020, she said, Grand Island’s litter index went down.

“That means Grand Island residents are doing a better job of not littering,” she said. “That was a big, big plus for Grand Island.”

McGovern-Gallagher said that even though the community struggled through the pandemic, “our public education numbers were excellent. It was up over the previous year.”

The pandemic caused public health officials to issue health directives, such as wearing masks and social distancing. Schools were closed and children were taught via the internet. Public gatherings were not held because of social distancing requirements.

“The kids are engaged,” McGovern-Gallagher said. “They love our programing. Also, the schools are expecting our programming and they want us in the school room or an outdoor activity teaching the three R’s (recycling, reusing and reducing).”

She said the three R’s teach about sustainability, as well as health and environmental safety.