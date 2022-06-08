Grand Island area COVID cases rise sharply after record low in March

New cases of COVID-19 in the Grand Island area have increased sharply.

In late March, Central District Health Department reported that its three-county coverage area, which includes Hall County, had the lowest number of cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

There were nine new cases and a 7% positivity rate reported in one seven-day period.

That has changed.

On June 2, CDHD reported 125 new cases and a 48% positivity rate.

Is this a new surge of COVID in the community? Not necessarily.

The rise in new cases is partly due to increased testing, CDHD Director Teresa Anderson told The Independent Tuesday.

“We anticipated a surge in June. We just didn’t know, and still don’t know, how big that will be,” she said. “What we’ve seen is more people getting tested, and of those who have been tested, close to 50% are positive.”

While more people are testing when they don’t feel well, it is unknown how many people are testing at home, Anderson noted.

“It’s difficult to say how many people are positive right now, but the fact that we’re at 50% when we were down to 7% doesn’t bode well for what’s coming next,” she said.

Wastewater testing also continues to show an increase in the presence of COVID-19.

This measures the amount of virus that is shed in feces via the city’s water treatment system.

It is a good predictor, Anderson said, and is indicating that the increase in cases will continue.

“This gives us some forewarning that our cases are on the increase, because the viral amount in the wastewater will increase three to five days before we see numbers go up,” she said. “If we don’t see the numbers go up, it may be because people aren’t testing, but we will know we’ve got more viral activity.”

Omicron variant BA.2 is currently prevalent in the Hall County area.

Variants BA.4 and BA.5 are on the way, Anderson warns.

“What we might see is some level of activity over the summer, not alarmingly high, but not comfortably low,” she said. “As we angle toward fall, I think we’re going to see an increased number of cases.”

Omicron BA.2 is distinguished by causing gastro-intestinal symptoms, as well as the respiratory symptoms distinct to COVID-19.

These symptoms, though, are milder for people who have been vaccinated, said Anderson.

Anderson recommends caution going into the summer.

People who are at risk of getting sick or who haven’t been vaccinated should wear a mask when in group settings. Wearing a mask in group settings is an option for others at any time.

Staying home when unwell and testing is the best precaution.

“Certainly when we’re in this high community risk level we want to prevent overloading the hospitals with inpatients, and we just want to prevent people from getting sick, period,” said Anderson.

Nomi Health is still doing COVID testing Monday to Thursday, from 8 to 3 p.m., at the CDHD office at 1137 S. Locust St.

CDHD is still providing home testing kits, which can be picked up at CDHD office.

“The beauty of the home kits we have here is they allow you to connect electronically to a coach who will help you do the test the right way,” said Anderson. “It will also report those results into our national disease surveillance system, then we’ll have the information that will help us.”

CDHD is still offering vaccines and boosters at its office, Monday through Friday.

By the end of June, Anderson expects CDHD will be able to start offering COVID vaccinations for children 6 months to 4 years old for Pfizer and up to 5 years old for Moderna.

For more information about CDHD services and current COVID-19 conditions in the Hall County area, visit cdhd.ne.gov.

