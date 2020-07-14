The Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. presented its annual report to Grand Island City Council on Tuesday.
Mary Berlie, GIAEDC executive vice president, said the organization has had many challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Those challenges have been met, though, with community, state and federal efforts and relief programs.
Community Development Block Grants via CARES Act have been made available to nonprofit agencies.
“These funds haven’t been released from the federal government yet,” Berlie said. “We do have a meeting Thursday to review applications for those funds.”
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development will administer funds to support small business stabilization and livestock producers, workforce retraining, rural broadband and business leadership training.
“Businesses with one to 75 employees are eligible, and 1099 contract employees are also eligible for this funding,” she said.
On the local level, the city of Grand Island revamped its revolving loan fund of $225,000.
GIAEDC matched those funds by 50%.
On June 1, the program went live and, on June 2, a press release on the program was issued.
“On June 15, we had the funds all spoken for and on a wait list,” Berlie said.
GIAEDC is also tracking two legislative bills.
LB720, the ImagiNE Nebraska Act, is a tax relief program designed to attract new business and modernize and retain current business.
It would replace the Nebraska Advantage Act, which expires Dec. 31.
“The real difference is that it focuses more on higher wage, higher skills, and increased the wage thresholds a business must meet significantly,” Berlie said.
LB1078, the Municipal Inland Port Authority Act, would create a commission to develop commercial and industrial sites, and supports multi-modal transportation facilities.
GIAEDC has invested more than $6 million in LB840 funds in Grand Island since 2004.
“That $6 million has created over 1,077 jobs, with an annual wage creation of over $34.1 million,” Berlie said.
LB840, the primary incentive offered by GIAEDC, is a cash payment made directly to a company based on job creation and employee training needs.
“Those can be in three different paths: job creation, job training and infrastructure funds for that business,” Berlie said.
LB840 active projects include Hendrix Genetics ($83,334, 43 new jobs), GIX Logistics ($193,334, 12 new jobs), Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction ($91,666, 10 new jobs), and Amur Equipment Finance ($145,000, 15 new jobs), among others.
The GIAEDC’s efforts have been affected by the pandemic.
The group’s annual meeting was canceled and business recruitment travel was halted.
The Future Builders Challenge, an entrepreneur camp for students, was also put on hold.
“We are hopeful to do an online version in the future,” Berlie said.
GIAEDC looked to other communities that have been devastated by natural disasters for help on rebuilding economies and restructuring workforces.
Examples include Galveston, Texas, and New Orleans.
“One of the things they told us that really stuck with us is that communities that are starting to rebuild, the actions they take in the first 12 to 24 months will pave the way for generations,” Berlie said. “It’s really important we make strategic, conscious efforts to rebuild our economy in the way we want.”
For the record
In other business, the council approved the sale of property located at 3231 W. Schimmer Drive.
The property is a vacant, grassy field south of Grand Island, near Highway 34.
Bosselman Energy’s proposal of $135,000 with plans to install an unmanned card lock fueling station to service the Platte Valley Industrial Park, as well as the Grand Island community was accepted.
The council had approved an agreement with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services on April 9, 2019, for real estate services to sell the property.
An offer from 3 Diamonds Inc. for $75,000 was rejected in June because company did not provide a development plan.
Two offers received by the city were previously rejected as well. The first, from Midwest Waste Trucks LLC, for $136,000, was rejected because the company did not share its plans/intent for the property. The second, from 3 Diamonds for $125,000, was rejected because the company asked that the sale include a sign variance to allow an outdoor advertising digital billboard, which was not allowed per city ordinance.
The council also on Tuesday approved a four-year memorandum of understanding with the Grand Island Public Schools for school resource officers.
There are five officers assigned to Grand Island Public Schools.
In addition to SRO duties, the officers are assigned patrol duties in the summer and one SRO each day is assigned to the Child Abuse Unit.
The financial terms remain the same, with the city and GIPS splitting the costs of wages and benefits equally.
Associated overtime costs, investigative, training and other department assigned duties, are paid 100% by the city. Evening or weekend events that result in overtime are paid 100% by GIPS.
