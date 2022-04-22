Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. goals in 2022 - housing, LB840

Crucial to the success of Grand Island and its future is attracting new businesses and new entrepreneurs to the community.

Leading in those efforts is Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation.

Among its efforts in 2022, GIAEDC is focused on workforce housing needs, inspiring youths toward entrepreneurism and renewing LB840.

Workforce Housing

State of Nebraska describes workforce housing, or the missing middle-class housing, as an owner-occupied house that costs $280,000 or less, explained GIAEDC President Dave Taylor.

“Working with our economic development board along with our business partners, we decided to look at housing further and specifically workforce housing,” said Taylor.

Such housing is much needed in Grand Island.

“Every five years we do a housing study and we are over 1,100 houses short,” Taylor said.

In response to this need, the state of Nebraska launched its rural housing project.

Cities with fewer than 100,000 people could apply for up to $1 million in matching funds.

“Our economic development board along with business partners were able to put together $1 million and then we submitted our application,” Taylor said. “Because of our need and a lack of workforce housing in Grand Island, we were awarded the $1 million.”

Taylor called it, “an exciting thing and a big need.”

“It’s not going to get fixed overnight, but we believe this is a great start in the right direction,” he said.

With the $2 million total, GIAEDC worked with the housing improvement district and put out applications for the funds.

Fourteen different applications were received to create housing.

Three were ultimately chosen.

A press conference on March 1, which was attended by Gov. Pete Ricketts, detailed those applications.

Taylor told The Independent about a gathering of economists he had recently attended and a discussion held on housing.

“Their belief basically is that we, as a country, have underbuilt housing for the last 30 years,” he said. “It’s going to take time for us to get housing back where it needs to be.”

He added, “It’s a long-term effort and we’re looking forward to those funds being reused many times here in Grand Island.”

“Move to Grand Island”

An electronic effort to attract people to the city called “Move to Grand Island” was started by GIAEDC more than a year ago.

This is in collaboration with state of Nebraska’s similar, “The Good Life is Calling.”

Collected are video testimonials from a broad sampling of the city’s residents.

“It’s really to attract people and share what Grand Island is all about,” Taylor said.

The data it draws has been helpful to GIAEDC’s efforts.

“In addition to all the data you can get on Facebook and Linked In, as far as how many people have seen the videos and how many have clicked on it, you’re going to get demographics and timeframes,” said Taylor. “You can change where you want to focus that. If you want to target Chicago, you can push it to Chicago, for instance.”

More specifically, GIAEDC hopes to reach people who have ties to Nebraska.

“Whether its college or they’ve lived here at some point, it’s so they’ll understand what we’re about,” Taylor explained.

Entrepreneurism

“We want to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem here in Grand Island and for Grand Island to be known as a place where entrepreneurs are welcome,” said Taylor.

Future Builders Challenge targets sophomores not only at Grand Island, but also Aurora, Wood River, St. Paul and Centura School District.

“It’s identifying the propensity toward entrepreneurism as a sophomore in high school and then making sure that all those students understand Grand Island is welcoming,” Taylor said.

The top 10% of the students with this interest are identified in each community and matched up with mentors in Grand Island for a two-day workshop.

“They’ll be able to either share what their vision is, or for cities to potentially share the issues they have and see what a sophomore comes up with as a solution, as opposed to the traditional people who would fix a problem,” Taylor said.

Big Idea Grand Island also returns this fall, in collaboration with Central Community College.

It is a “Shark Tank”-style event for adults and their entrepreneurial ideas with awards given.

It will take place at CCC’s newly opened downtown entrepreneurial center.

LB840

The Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act is the primary incentive offered by GIAEDC and provides direct cash payments to local companies.

The funds can be used for three different paths: job creation, job training and infrastructure funds for that business.

GIX Logistics, Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction, Amur Equipment Finance, Dramco and, recently, Hornady Manufacturing have all benefited from these funds.

Grand Island has invested more than $6.7 million in LB840 in the last 20 years, creating 1,114 new jobs and generating more than $36 million in annual wages, Taylor told the City Council in December.

LB840 returns to the voters for approval in November.

“Every 10 years LB840 goes back out to a vote of the people,” Taylor said. “Seventy-five cities in Nebraska currently have LB840 programs in place. Ours expires Sept. 30, 2023. In May 2022 we will be submitting and discussing an LB840 application to put on the ballots in the fall of 2022.”

LB840 is needed for Grand Island to “continue moving in a positive direction.”

“A city of our size, a key component is having that (EDC) that is working day-in and day-out to better your community,” Taylor said.

The funds benefit both businesses and people, Taylor said.

“When we help our existing businesses expand, the main thing we look at is the human capital it brings to the community, and we need to do all we can to recruit that human capital into the community,” he said. “We believe many of these things we’re focusing on will do that.”

