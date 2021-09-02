Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation announces new housing program

The Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. (GIAEDC) announced Monday a new housing program, Build Grand Island.

Build Grand Island leverages $1 million received through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Rural Workforce Housing Funds program. The GIAEDC has provided a one-to-one match of the award funds, for a total of $2 million available in the new revolving loan fund program. The funds will be used to assist housing developers to revitalize, rehabilitate and add to the housing stock in the Grand Island area.

“The GIAEDC will remain focused on our core mission of recruiting and retaining primary, wealth-producing businesses to the Grand Island area. While we stay true to that mission, we know we must broaden our scope of work to meet community needs,” said Dave Taylor, president of GIAEDC. “This expanded scope includes providing resources to our developers to provide safe and attainable housing for all of our valued labor force and their families.”

Taylor said the intent of Grand Island’s Rural Workforce Housing Funds program is long-range, continual investments in workforce housing projects.

The eligible activities include:

— New construction of owner-occupied spec housing with a retail price of $285,000 or below.