Grand Island area economy rebounds in July

Before the dramatic increases in June and July in Hall County, May was the complete opposite. Collections dropped 64.6% from the previous year. The April total was down 81.5% compared to last year. March collections in Hall County were down 7.7% from the previous year.

“Auto sales continued to be strong in July, defying what many would have expected,” Johnson said. “The year-over-year figures are impressive, especially for a high-ticket item such as a vehicle. Customer confidence and attractive pricing were evident.”

Collections in Adams County in July were up 90.6% from the previous year, and Buffalo County saw a nearly 60% increase.

UNL survey shows steady expectations

Last week, Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln said its recent survey showed that business expectations remain steady in the state.

The report said Nebraska business confidence was mixed in September. The Business Confidence Index-Nebraska had a value of 91.5 in September, well below the neutral level of 100.