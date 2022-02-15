Grand Island area girls just want to have fun on their Friday off

Tessa added, “If we weren’t here, I would probably be bored.”

There was little time for boredom Friday, as the girls — who came from a few different school districts — got to know each other through group activities. Larson said the programming was intentional.

“We did a lot of activities designed for the girls to talk about themselves, which leads to developing self-confidence and to learn about each other and what their differences and what their samenesses are.”

Among other activities, the girls made friendship bracelets, worked on Valentine’s Day crafts and did a team-building activity making structures out of mini marshmallows and toothpicks. What was Marley’s favorite part of the day?

“Everything,” she said.

“This was a good trial for us,” Larson said. “It went well enough for me that I want to repeat it for sure. We’ll be moving to different communities to try this — maybe on spring break.”