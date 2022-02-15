Grand Island area girls just want to have fun on their Friday off

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Grand Island Independent honored the Girl Scouts’ request to only use first names of the day campers.
What’s a girl to do when there’s no school on Friday?
Last Friday, the answer was to gather with peers for a daylong Girl Scout gathering. The event, “School’s Out Day Camp,” drew six participants aged kindergarten through third grades.
Pat Larson, recruitment specialist for Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, said the day was in direct response to Friday school closures, but coming up with ideas in a relatively short amount of time was no problem.
“With Girl Scouts, we do a lot of programming,” Larson said. “We have events and activities that are pretty easy to pull up for us to be able to use and it always depends on the grade level that the girls are as to what those activities are.”
Tessa and her sister Marley both participated in the event. Like Grand Island Public Schools students, Doniphan-Trumbull had Friday off, meaning Tessa and Marley had some time to try something different.
Marley said like many kids her age, there was screen time during a typical off day’s downtime.
“We sometimes go on our iPad and we watch TV. Sometimes I just play on my watch,” she said.
Tessa added, “If we weren’t here, I would probably be bored.”
There was little time for boredom Friday, as the girls — who came from a few different school districts — got to know each other through group activities. Larson said the programming was intentional.
“We did a lot of activities designed for the girls to talk about themselves, which leads to developing self-confidence and to learn about each other and what their differences and what their samenesses are.”
Among other activities, the girls made friendship bracelets, worked on Valentine’s Day crafts and did a team-building activity making structures out of mini marshmallows and toothpicks. What was Marley’s favorite part of the day?
“Everything,” she said.
“This was a good trial for us,” Larson said. “It went well enough for me that I want to repeat it for sure. We’ll be moving to different communities to try this — maybe on spring break.”
Most events do not cost anything to attend, but Friday’s fee included a Girl Scout membership. Larson said she was confident Friday’s attendees would follow through with their memberships. “Of the six that were there, all six indicated that they would like to be in a troop.”
The Friday activities included learning more about the motivation and intentions behind Girl Scouts, including the Girl Scouts Law, Larson said. “Some of the parts of it are being honest and respectful, courageous and strong, responsible for what I say and do respecting authority.”
Friday was designed to be a good representation of a typical Girl Scout meeting, Larson said. “This is kind of what a meeting is like. These are some examples of activities that we do, so it was a really good place to showcase Girl Scouts. It is about knowing your friends and getting to know new girls in your troop.”
Even if the six girls do not partake in Girl Scouts, they walked away with something special, Larson said.
“I think every little girl left happy on Friday.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.