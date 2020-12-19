Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity accepting home loan applications

When Julissa Aranda was asked to reflect on her family’s path to homeownership, she said, “It’s the best thing we’ve ever done for our family.”

Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity recently opened its application period for more people interested in partnering on homes to be built in Grand Island. Although Habitat’s is a slow process, it’s one families like the Arandas find to be well worth the wait.

For 28 years, Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity has partnered with qualifying, lower-income households throughout the area to help them become homebuyers. Habitat’s loan application process is open to residents of Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

Donations of building materials and professional services, along with volunteer support, help keep the homes affordable. Once a home is completed, Habitat sells the home to a qualified homebuyer at the cost to build and with a no-interest home loan.

For a household to qualify for a Habitat home loan, they must meet income guidelines, meaning their total household income must be between 30% and 70% of the area’s median income. Successful applicants will pass credit and background checks and meet Habitat’s debt-to-income ratio standards.

