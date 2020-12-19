Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity accepting home loan applications

When Julissa Aranda was asked to reflect on her family’s path to homeownership, she said, “It’s the best thing we’ve ever done for our family.”
Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity recently opened its application period for more people interested in partnering on homes to be built in Grand Island. Although Habitat’s is a slow process, it’s one families like the Arandas find to be well worth the wait.
For 28 years, Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity has partnered with qualifying, lower-income households throughout the area to help them become homebuyers. Habitat’s loan application process is open to residents of Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
Donations of building materials and professional services, along with volunteer support, help keep the homes affordable. Once a home is completed, Habitat sells the home to a qualified homebuyer at the cost to build and with a no-interest home loan.
For a household to qualify for a Habitat home loan, they must meet income guidelines, meaning their total household income must be between 30% and 70% of the area’s median income. Successful applicants will pass credit and background checks and meet Habitat’s debt-to-income ratio standards.
Applicants should have a need for improved housing and must be willing to volunteer 500 hours of sweat equity in the construction process, plus participate in other Habitat projects. Sweat equity is the work a household contributes in lieu of a downpayment and includes at least 18 weeks of homeowner education. Applicants also must be permanent residents or U.S. citizens and must have lived within the four-county service area for at least the last 12 months.
“The most helpful thing anyone can do is simply tell others about our application period and ask for the information to be passed along. You never know if the person you’re talking to may need Habitat themselves or know someone who does,” said Dana Jelinek, executive director of the organization.
The first step in the application process is a prescreening, which may be completed over the phone. Those who qualify for an application must schedule an appointment to pick it up at the Habitat office at 502 W. Second St. in Grand Island on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Once the application period closes on March 1, Habitat’s selection committee, which includes mortgage lenders, will review the applications and supporting documents. They will review credit, debt and income to ensure that those selected have the ability to repay a modest mortgage.
The application period deadline is 4:30 p.m. March 1. Homes for which applications are being taken will be completed in 2021 and 2022.
For more information, contact the Habitat office at 308-385-5510.
