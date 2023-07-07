Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity says it is “thrilled” to announce the acquisition of four pieces of land in the city of Aurora.

“This expansion is a part of the Board of Director’s Strategic Plan to expand our programming into all four counties within our service area,” according to a news release. “The purchase in Aurora is the first step towards the goal of consistently building in Hamilton, Merrick, Howard and Hall counties.”

The organization says it is “thankful to Mike and Beverly Nolan for presenting Habitat with the opportunity to purchase these lots only one week after adoption of the strategic plan. You both were the answer to our prayers.”

Habitat houses will be built on the lots over the next several years, with applications for the Home Loan Program opening in December of this year. Construction is expected to begin in 2025.

Qualified applicants must meet the three program criteria of ability to pay, a willingness to partner and a need for decent, affordable housing.

Grand Island Area Habitat will be offering a variety of volunteer opportunities for community members to come together to build the Habitat houses.

Habitat will host a meet and greet celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. July 22 on those lots at 415 10th St. in Aurora. The event will include games, information about Habitat and staff members on hand to answer questions.

To learn more about Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity, call 308-385-5510 or visit www.gihabitat.org.