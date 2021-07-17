Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity hires new executive director

Alyssa Heagy has been named the new executive director of Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity.

Heagy and her family are moving back to Grand Island after being in the Spokane, Wash., area for the past several years. She is a graduate of Eastern Washington University and is completing a master of legal studies with an emphasis in nonprofit and religious organizations from Trinity Law School. She has a diverse background in nonprofit, government and sales.

“On behalf of the entire board, we are excited for Alyssa Heagy to join our team. She comes to us with many different skill sets that we know can help to keep Grand Island Area Habitat moving forward,” said LoriaLei Thunker, president of the Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors.

Heagy said, “I’m reminded of Eccleciastes 3:1, ‘There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.’ The opportunity to move back to Grand Island and raise my family here has felt like a realignment of my purpose.

“I deeply believe that we all have a duty to help our neighbor and community, to lift each other up. Habitat is the perfect fit for me and truly feels like a dream come true.”