Grand Island area high schoolers discover new opportunities during UNK Science Day

“This event gives them another experience,” she said. “Maybe they haven’t been on a college campus before or they haven’t thought about what they want to do yet. This gives them an opportunity to see what’s out there.”

There’s a growing demand for STEM professionals across the state and country, and most of these high-paying positions require higher education. Events like UNK’s Science Day can help spark an interest that leads to a successful career.

“Students don’t always know what the different pathways in science are,” UNK associate biology professor Melissa Wuellner said. “When I was an undergrad, I didn’t know you could be a freshwater fisheries biologist. Hopefully, by participating in this event, we can give students a sense for where they could go if they choose to have a career in science.”

Wuellner led the wildlife biology session during Science Day, using candy and blindfolded volunteers to explain the optimal foraging theory, a model that suggests natural selection favors animals that can maximize their intake while minimizing energy loss and risk when they’re searching for food.