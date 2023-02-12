Leadership Nebraska graduated its most recent class Feb. 9, which included several area leaders.

Among the 30 Class of XIV graduates are Brett Mitchell of Fontel, Inc. (Aurora); Lisa Albers, Anesthesia Group of Grand Island; Lori Schuppan, Chief Industries, Inc. (Grand Island); Lynne Werner, First National Bank (Grand Island); Michael Christen, University of Nebraska-Kearney (Kearney); Trevor Lee, Economic Development Council of Buffalo County (Kearney) and John Lowe, State of Nebraska (Kearney).

Leadership Nebraska aims to enhance leadership skills in current and emerging Nebraska leaders, while delving deep into the challenges and opportunities in the state.

The program is dedicated to developing informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska.

The program includes six two-day sessions held in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include economic development, healthcare, agriculture, education, and government and policy.

“Strong leaders make strong communities,” said Bryan Slone, Nebraska Chamber president. “We are pleased to add the talents and drive of Class XIV to those of the larger network of Leadership Nebraska alumni across the state. These 355 individuals are in the field every day making decisions and accelerating growth in their organizations, communities and state. We are proud of their passion for the Good Life.”