Grand Island area people in business appointed to board, council

Russ Rerucha has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Home Federal Bank.
As a Grand Island resident and chairman of AKRS Equipment, Rerucha brings considerable agricultural and business experience to the diverse Home Federal Bank Board.
Rerucha has previously served the Grand Island Education Foundation, The YMCA, and is the current President of the Board of Directors of the Hall County Livestock Improvement Association (Fonner Park).
A graduate of Kearney State College, Rerucha worked in computer science before joining the family business, Green Line Equipment Inc. He was president/CEO of Green Line until AKRS Equipment was formed in 2020.
Home Federal Bank was founded in 1935 with four employees in Downtown Grand Island and now serves five communities across Nebraska — Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Lexington and Superior.
Upton joins Federal Reserve advisory council
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City has announced appointments to its Community Development Advisory Council for 2022, including Pete Upton of Grand Island.
Upton serves as executive director for the Native360 Loan Fund in Grand Island. Native 360 provides affordable credit, capital, technical assistance and related programs to help Native American business owners. They serve members of all tribes throughout Nebraska, Iowa and southeast South Dakota.
The council is composed of community, business and labor leaders from the Kansas City Fed’s seven-state region. Council members advise the bank on current developments and emerging issues in community and economic development. They serve three-year terms, offer year-round insight on economic and community development issues and meet twice a year with the Kansas City Fed’s leadership.
As the regional headquarters of the nation’s central bank, the Kansas City Fed and its branch offices in Denver, Oklahoma City and Omaha serve the seven states of the Tenth District: Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, northern New Mexico and western Missouri.
Mary Lanning engineering employee receives water safety training
HASTINGS — The recent certification of one Mary Lanning Healthcare employee will help assure that the hospital’s water remains safe.
Josh Florea, a stationary engineer responsible for steam and chiller plant operations and water quality management, recently received ASSE 12080 Legionella Water Safety and Management Specialist Certification.
Legionella and Legionnaires Disease have received attention in the past few years due to the threat of infection in occupied buildings, including hospitals.
Thanks to Florea’s certification, MLH is now prepared to respond to any such threat, should it arise. The program Florea completed focused on the development of risk analysis and a water management and sampling plan to protect from Legionella and other waterborne pathogens.
The training also discussed codes, resources, understanding and skills needed to conduct a facility risk assessment, and implement a water safety and management program to reduce the risk of infections due to Legionella.