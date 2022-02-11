Grand Island area people in business appointed to board, council

Russ Rerucha has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Home Federal Bank.

As a Grand Island resident and chairman of AKRS Equipment, Rerucha brings considerable agricultural and business experience to the diverse Home Federal Bank Board.

Rerucha has previously served the Grand Island Education Foundation, The YMCA, and is the current President of the Board of Directors of the Hall County Livestock Improvement Association (Fonner Park).

A graduate of Kearney State College, Rerucha worked in computer science before joining the family business, Green Line Equipment Inc. He was president/CEO of Green Line until AKRS Equipment was formed in 2020.

Home Federal Bank was founded in 1935 with four employees in Downtown Grand Island and now serves five communities across Nebraska — Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Lexington and Superior.

Upton joins Federal Reserve advisory council

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City has announced appointments to its Community Development Advisory Council for 2022, including Pete Upton of Grand Island.