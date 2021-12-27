Grand Island area pharmacies offering free Narcan kits

In the event of an opioid overdose, administering Narcan can be the difference between life and death, and more Nebraska pharmacies are stocking it.

Narcan – Naloxone – is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time. Anyone can carry naloxone, administer it to someone experiencing an overdose, and potentially save a life.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health, the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Behavioral Health Region Systems are working to make Narcan nasal spray kits more readily available to Nebraskans. The program allows anyone who is a Nebraska resident to obtain Narcan for free, without a prescription at a participating pharmacy.

There are currently 44 pharmacies that participate in the program, and more are being added weekly.