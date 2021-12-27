Grand Island area pharmacies offering free Narcan kits

In the event of an opioid overdose, administering Narcan can be the difference between life and death, and more Nebraska pharmacies are stocking it.
Narcan – Naloxone – is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time. Anyone can carry naloxone, administer it to someone experiencing an overdose, and potentially save a life.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health, the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Behavioral Health Region Systems are working to make Narcan nasal spray kits more readily available to Nebraskans. The program allows anyone who is a Nebraska resident to obtain Narcan for free, without a prescription at a participating pharmacy.
There are currently 44 pharmacies that participate in the program, and more are being added weekly.
“The number of participating pharmacies has almost doubled since July. We also have a new website, Stop Overdose Nebraska that allows anyone to do a search by zip code to find a participating pharmacy in their area where they can obtain lifesaving Narcan, along with resources for treatment centers throughout Nebraska. We wanted to make it easy for Nebraskans to find where to get Narcan and where they can go for help. We encourage you to check it out at stopodne.com”, said Nebraska Pharmacists Association Project Coordinator, Amy Holman.
Pharmacies in the Grand Island area participating in the program are: Brehm Drug (St. Paul), Trav’s U-Save (Central City), Valley Pharmacy (Kearney), U-Save Pharmacy (Kearney) and Charlie’s U-Save Pharmacy (York).
If you or someone you know is at increased risk for opioid overdose, especially those struggling with opioid use disorder (OUD), you should have naloxone. People who are taking high-dose pain medications prescribed by a doctor, people who use opioids and benzodiazepines together, and people who use illicit opioids like heroin should all carry naloxone. Because you can’t use naloxone on yourself, let others know you have it in case you experience an opioid overdose.
Opioid overdose is a life-threatening emergency. Indicators of an overdose are:
- The face is extremely pale and/or clammy to the touch
- The body is limp
- Fingernails or lips have a blue or purple cast
- The person is vomiting or making gurgling noises
- The person cannot be awakened from sleep or cannot speak
- Breathing is very slow or stopped
- The pulse is very slow or stopped
If you think someone is overdosing, immediately call 911. Administer Narcan, if it is available. If there is no response after 2-3 minutes, administer another dose. Try to keep the person awake and breathing. Position the person on their side to prevent chocking and stay with them until emergency assistance arrives.
Pharmacies interested in participating in the program are asked to contact Amy Holman, amy.holman@npharm.org or 402-420-1500.