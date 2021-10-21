 Skip to main content
Grand Island area schools receive grants to fund college visits
Grand Island area schools receive grants to fund college visits

Grand Island area schools have received grants to help foot the bill for college exploration in eighth grade.

EducationQuest Foundation has awarded a total of 75 Nebraska schools with Eighth Grade Campus Visit Grants totaling more than $45,000. The schools will use the grants to help fund college visits and related activities to get students on the path to college.

EducationQuest Vice President Eric Drumheller said, “When younger students are able to visit college campuses they are able to see first-hand the opportunities that exist. We want that experience to motivate students to take the necessary steps to make college possible.”

The Eighth Grade Campus Visit Grants are awarded annually and are one of several programs EducationQuest provides to fulfill its mission of improving access to higher education in Nebraska.

EducationQuest has awarded approximately $300,000 in Eighth Grade Campus Visit Grant funding to Nebraska schools since the program’s inception in 2011.

Area awardees include:

Grand Island - Barr Middle School

Greeley - Central Valley High School

Hastings - Hastings Middle School

Kenesaw - Kenesaw Public School

Shelton - Shelton Public School

Wood River - Wood River Rural High School

