Grand Island area senators speak at Nebraska Legislature kickoff

In the 2022 legislative session, Grand Island did well in obtaining money from the American Rescue Plan Act, Sen. Ray Aguilar said.

At Thursday morning's 2023 legislative kickoff gathering, Aguilar said that in the spring, the Legislature passed two separate budgets — the regular state budget and another budget created by more than $1 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

When it was all said and done, "Grand Island did well when it came to ARPA funding. We received almost $50 million for work on the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, and the State Fair received $20 million for a drainage project," Aguilar said.

Backers of some Hall County projects, including the Central Nebraska Sports Complex, "did not receive funding that they were hoping for," Aguilar said. "As we have found out though, there is a large amount of money that is being turned back to the state because some projects did not have their paperwork properly completed. We will be looking at ways to divert some of that money to our programs in the coming year."

The annual kickoff, organized by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, was held at FNBO on Allen Drive. Aguilar was one of five state senators who spoke at the gathering.

Aguilar's personal highlight of the session was the passage of LB902, the Nebraska Career Scholarship Act.

That act, which was signed into law, "will provide scholarships to students who participate in an internship or work program for specific underserved workforce sectors across the state," Aguilar said.

"There is one thing that we learned last year that I hope we can focus on for the next few years to come. And that is when the different entities in Grand Island work together, we can accomplish great things," Aguilar said.

"When we want legislation, we need to work together to find out how we can benefit the greatest number of our residents," Aguilar said. "When we travel to the capitol, it must be in force. When we speak in Lincoln, it must be one, loud unified voice."

Another speaker, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, is now representing part of Grand Island.

Noting there is "an unprecedented revenue surplus," Briese said legislators plan on a 50-50 split between income and property tax relief.

Briese doesn't want to estimate the amount of relief. "But I would anticipate that we will be aggressive in what we target," he said. "We have a huge surplus sitting there."

His "back-of-the-envelope calculations" suggest to Briese "that those surpluses are very sustainable."

Legislators have to be "prudent and responsible in targeting future revenue streams towards tax relief. But I think we have the ability to put in place additional, sustainable, very substantial property and income tax relief, and we will do that. We will continue to drive down income tax rates."

On the property tax relief side of the ledger is "where it's going to get a little dicey," Briese said.

Even though there's substantial revenue, there is still a finite amount of money that will be dedicated toward property tax relief. Should it be funneled through schools "and hope it gets back to the taxpayer or is there a better way to do it?" Briese said. If the money is funneled through schools, "I'm of the belief you have to have some mechanism in place to ensure that those dollars aren't just spent — that those dollars do yield relief for our property taxpayers."

Sen. Steve Halloran said he was disappointed that Gov. Pete Ricketts didn't call a special session to deal with abortion.

Halloran also talked about ARPA funds, He predicted on the floor of the Legislature that citizens will pay "for this free money" down the road in terms of inflation, and he was right, he said.

Among other things, Sen. John Lowe talked about supply shortages. On a trip to the grocery store this week, Lowe's wife found no crackers in the store. There are also shortages of eggs and butter.

"Is this America?" he said. In the middle of farm country, "we should have a plethora of food."

Lowe said he's certainly of favor of wind and solar power and electric vehicles. But the state also needs to make sure it has dependable energy and transportation, he said.

He regularly sees Tesla owners on the Interstate driving 45 mph, "limping their way to Grand island, trying to get a charge," Lowe said.

Sen. Loren Lippincott, elected this year for the first time, represents a portion of Grand Island.

Knocking on 6,000 doors, Lippincott said, gave him a good idea of what people care about. And what they care about, by a margin of 40 to one, is "what's going on in schools," he said.

Lippincott pointed out that public schools spend $12,000 a year per student. Private schools spend $3,700 per year on each student, and home school families spend $1,200 a year. Test scores, meanwhile, rank homeschoolers first, private schools second and public school students third.

Grand Island Public Schools board president Lisa Albers, a member of the audience, pointed out that public schools accept all students, some of whom have various needs. Private schools, she said, pick and choose.

"We take all comers, and we're proud of that," Albers said.

She also said Grand Island Public Schools trains many young people for important jobs.

Lippincott talked about the need for housing, and also said that he's pro-life. In Nebraska, it's legal to get an abortion at up to 20 weeks, which is the same as China and North Korea. "And that needs to change," Lippincott said.

Several people talked about the increase in the state's minimum wage. On Nov. 8, voters approved an initiative that will gradually raise the state's minimum wage from the current $9 figure to $15 an hour by 2026.

Briese said legislators might try to carve out an exception for teenagers and trainees.

A couple of people in the audience asked questions about the minimum wage. YWCA Executive Director Amy Bennett pointed out that Grand Island childcare is in the midst of a crisis, and wages play a role in that.