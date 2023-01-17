 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island area snow cancelations

Among those taking advantage of a snow day on Tuesday in Grand Island were Alex and Leah Michel, who took their sons Miles, 7, and Turner, 4, sledding on Tornado Hill.

Both Trinity Lutheran School and Heartland Lutheran High School have canceled classes for Wednesday because of the upcoming inclement weather.

Aurora, Adams Central, Hastings, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, St. Paul, Kearney Public, Palmer, St. Edward, Broken Bow, Emmanuel Faith Lutheran and Little Blessings Preschool,  and Gibbon, have also canceled classes.

 Central Community College in Grand Island, and University of Nebraska-Kearney (UNK) has cancelled classes for Wednesday.

Check back for additional updates

