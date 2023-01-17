Grand Island area snow cancelations

Both Trinity Lutheran School and Heartland Lutheran High School have canceled classes for Wednesday because of the upcoming inclement weather.
Aurora, Adams Central, Hastings, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, St. Paul, Kearney Public, Palmer, St. Edward, Broken Bow, Emmanuel Faith Lutheran and Little Blessings Preschool, and Gibbon, have also canceled classes.
Central Community College in Grand Island, and University of Nebraska-Kearney (UNK) has cancelled classes for Wednesday.
