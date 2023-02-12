The potential for spring flooding is below average, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS Hastings issued its short-term hydrologic outlook on Thursday. Another outlook will be issued on Feb. 22.

The short-term concern, according to the NWS, will be the possibility for ice jams.

Warmer temperatures will break up river ice over the next few weeks.

“Based on our winter temperatures and freezing degree days thus far, our ice thickness is likely near to a bit above normal,” the NWS report said.

The NWS said the overall threat for ice jams is near normal to slightly above normal.

“If we do experience ice jams they will most likely be in February although the threat could extend into early March, depending on if we see any additional cold outbreaks in late February,” the report said.

The weather service said it is also watching for the possibility of a wetter weather pattern the week of Feb. 13-17.

“Initially we should start out the week warmer and thus any rain and frozen ground early in the week could result in a short term enhanced flood potential” the report said.

The weather service said the continued warm temperatures into early next week along with any additional rainfall next week would cause further breakup river ice.

That could lead to an increasing short-term threat for ice jams.

The weather service said the overall potential for spring flooding is below average across the majority of the area.

The NWS said one of the reasons for the below-average threat for spring flooding is that the local winter snowpack has been “rather variable, but even in areas with the most snow the liquid contained in the snowpack is negligible.”

Another reason is that the mountain snowpack in the Platte River Basin is near to above normal.

With lower than normal reservoir levels, NWS said spring flooding in the Plains, due to mountain snow melt, is currently not expected.

Another reason is that soil moisture is much drier than normal given the ongoing moderate to extreme drought.

“Consequently, the soil is capable of absorbing plenty of moisture, thus limiting spring flood potential,” NWS reported.

Another contributing factor is that current streamflow in the biggest area rivers is averaging near normal to below normal.

The NWS said the long-range precipitation outlook ”indicates a higher likelihood of below normal precipitation through April.”

The NWS said isolated or localized flooding is still possible even in dry years and when the overall risk of widespread flooding is low.

Isolated heavy spring thunderstorms will still be capable of producing localized areas of flooding.