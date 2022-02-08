Grand Island area World War II veterans wanted for video history project

A California man traveling across Nebraska is looking for World War II veterans to interview for a video oral history project.

Rishi Sharma will be in Grand Island later this week.

During the last five years, his project has taken him to 45 states, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. He videotapes interviews with those who served in World War II for the allied nations. His nonprofit organization is called Remember WWII, which can be found at www.rememberww2.org.

“To date, I have interviewed just over 1,100 WWII veterans on camera and we now have a team of oral historians across the world,” he said in a news release. “The veterans are all given copies of the interviews and we also put them on our popular YouTube channel where on average a couple million people watch and are inspired by these incredible stories.”

The interviews may be found at www.youtube.com/channel/UCRikw4uCjS8ck3O9Mj-N35Q .

“The interviews are also donated to schools and universities so that the students can learn about the reality of war from those who survived it,” according to the release.

His phone number is 202-315-8743.