Grand Island awarded $1 million grant for rural workforce housing

“We anticipate that being one of the areas we look at, looking to bring more interns and having a common place where they can hang out with like-minded people,” Taylor said.

GIAEDC will partner with community builders and bankers “to get the greatest impact” from the dollars, Taylor said.

The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated Thursday’s announcement, as well.

Chamber President Cindy Johnson said the funds will help to meet local needs.

“We’re very pleased with the state’s award of $1 million for rural housing,” she said. “Grand Island, like many areas in Nebraska, has housing issues, so this funding from the state, with the matching funds our community has committed, will help to address these needs.”

Grow Grand Island Chair Tonja Brown called it a “wonderful announcement.” The group considers workforce housing to be the top priority for the Grand Island area.

“This grant is obviously a great step forward for our community and addressing that priority,” she said. “It will be very helpful.”

NDED awarded $9,126,500 in Rural Workforce Housing Fund grants to 14 agencies. The grants are available to eligible nonprofit development organizations.