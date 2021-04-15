Grand Island awarded $1 million grant for rural workforce housing

Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation has been awarded $1 million for rural workforce housing development.
More than $9.1 million in grants from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development were announced Thursday by Gov. Pete Ricketts from the NDED’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund.
Aurora Housing Development Corporation also was awarded $1 million.
Dave Taylor, GIAEDC president, called the announcement “very exciting.”
“We know that there is a real need for what we refer to as ‘workforce housing’ in Grand Island,” he said. “This particular grant, and those funds, will be put towards housing that is $275,000 or less.”
The need for such housing in Grand Island is great, Taylor explained.
“When I talked to Realtors as recently as yesterday, there were a total of 18 houses on the market in Grand Island,” he said. “To be healthy, a community of our size should have about 160 homes on the market for sale.”
He added, “This isn’t going to fix that issue, but it sure should help get some of the stock back up.”
Grand Island will focus mainly on “owner-occupied” housing, and funds can be used for student or internship housing.
“We anticipate that being one of the areas we look at, looking to bring more interns and having a common place where they can hang out with like-minded people,” Taylor said.
GIAEDC will partner with community builders and bankers “to get the greatest impact” from the dollars, Taylor said.
The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated Thursday’s announcement, as well.
Chamber President Cindy Johnson said the funds will help to meet local needs.
“We’re very pleased with the state’s award of $1 million for rural housing,” she said. “Grand Island, like many areas in Nebraska, has housing issues, so this funding from the state, with the matching funds our community has committed, will help to address these needs.”
Grow Grand Island Chair Tonja Brown called it a “wonderful announcement.” The group considers workforce housing to be the top priority for the Grand Island area.
“This grant is obviously a great step forward for our community and addressing that priority,” she said. “It will be very helpful.”
NDED awarded $9,126,500 in Rural Workforce Housing Fund grants to 14 agencies. The grants are available to eligible nonprofit development organizations.
The nonprofits must provide a 1-to-1 match of the grant dollars to generate Rural Workforce Housing Investment Funds for project financing.
GIAEDC and Aurora HDC both have declared $1 million in matching funds.
The fund is designed to help communities increase their supply of quality, affordable housing to accommodate a growing workforce.
“Our state’s affordability makes Nebraska a great place to raise a family,” Gov. Ricketts said in a statement. “The Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act provides matching funds for our communities working to build high-quality, reasonably priced homes. The availability of affordable housing grows Nebraska by helping small towns and rural communities attract new businesses and residents.”
For more information about the fund, visit bit.ly/3wSecjc.