The annual Battle of the Badges blood drive runs Tuesday and Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Center in Grand Island.

The contest is a partnership between the American Red Cross and local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

The drive runs from noon to 6 p.m. both days.

"Right now we are in a dire need for blood donors for both days as we are very low on appointments," says Jeremy Aupperlee of American Red Cross Blood Services.

To make an appointment, donors can go to redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code (tri city bob) or call Aupperlee at 308-227-8046.

All donors will receive a free Red Cross Battle of the Badges T-shirt.