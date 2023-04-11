A 6-year-old Grand Island boy was seriously injured in an April 2 accident near Shady Bend Road and Shady Bend Lane.

The child, riding an electric scooter, was hit by a semi-truck that was heading north on Shady Bend Road at about 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, police said the victim was a girl. A neighbor alerted The Independent that it was a boy who was injured. This story has been updated.

According to the driver and a witness, the boy "rode out into the roadway on a scooter right in front of the truck without warning, and he was just unable to stop in time," said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. It doesn't appear that there was any wrongdoing on the part of the driver, Duering said.

"That truck driver, it was not his fault in any way," said Alisha Jewell, the neighbor who helped assist the boy after the wreck before medical personnel arrived.

Since the accident, the child has turned 7. The child is believed to be at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Jewell said she's sounded the alarm about that stretch of road and the high number of children playing in the area for years. She'd like a "children at play" sign and any other signals or signs that would alert drivers. Additionally, she noted, "ultimately it's on the parents to watch their kid."

She said she's been worried something would happen, "and now something has happened."

Jewell said her three children saw the accident happened. She estimated 20 kids, most under 10, saw the "aftereffects" of the crash.

"Something needs to be done," she said.