Grand Island BPO Does hosting roast beef sandwish fundraiser

BPO Does 147 will host a fundraiser dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust.

The menu includes a hot roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy, and a dessert.

The cost is $10 per person with proceeds being used for the club’s charities.

To help the group determine the amount of supplies, reservations are requested by Monday by calling 308-382-8014.