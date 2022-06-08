Grand Island burglar’s haul consists only of Himalayan pink salt

A Grand Island burglar entered a home Monday night and left with only a container of Himalayan salt.

A woman told Grand Island police that a male entered her home on East 12th Street at about 9:40 p.m. The uninvited man, later identified as Curtis Wright, was in the dining room.

When the woman went to see what was going on, she found out that he’d taken a partially empty container of Himalayan pink salt and left the house.

“The male went outside and was tinkering with the fence outside the house until officers arrived,” said the GIPD Tuesday media report.

He acknowledged taking the salt, which was worth $2. The stolen salt was found nearby.

Wright, 40, was arrested for burglary.