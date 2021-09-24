Grand Island business leaders say workforce, housing are biggest concerns

Holley Salmi, vice president of the Nebraska Chamber, said they are going around to communities throughout the state asking business leaders what are on their list of concerns when it comes to keeping Nebraska growing.

Salmi said that at prior meetings many of the same concerns were brought up by local business leaders.

She said they are going to compile the information from the various meetings and send it to chamber members across the state to let them know the current concerns that are on the minds of communities and that the pandemic, which is still ongoing, has changed the way business is being conducted.

Johnson also said the information compiled at these meetings will go to state legislators before they convene for their next legislative session in January.

For example, she said legislators can get a sense from the information gathered at these state Chamber meetings about how the lack of housing is negatively affecting communities across the state and look at various incentives to encourage more housing development.