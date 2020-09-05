Grand Island business prospects endure through pandemic

Grand Island’s business prospects remain strong despite the pandemic.
Dave Taylor, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation president, gave a positive outlook on the city’s economy at Thursday’s meeting of the city’s Citizens Advisory Board.
“These times have been awful interesting for all of us and our businesses, as well as in economic development across the United States and the world,” Taylor said.
Though not traveling to conventions this year, EDC is using online media to attract and recruit businesses to Grand Island.
“Not a lot of site selectors are traveling,” Taylor said. “We have to use our drone footage.”
Platte Valley Industrial Park East, the newly completed business and technology park, already is attracting companies.
“We actually have three new businesses from Grand Island looking to expand out there,” Taylor said. “Two have already picked out the lots they would like, and are going through completing their business plans.”
Taylor was not able to provide more specific details.
There also have been some setbacks.
A contract with Premium Plant Services of Duluth, Minn., has been terminated.
The company, which offers high-pressure steam cleaning for ethanol plants, was moving to Grand Island but had to pull out.
“We hate to see that happen,” Taylor said. “We hope when things get corrected, whatever that may look like, we can re-entertain them to come back because they would have been a great addition to the city, especially to the grain elevators and ethanol plant operators.”
To receive EDC benefits, a company signs a contract and, one year later, if all obligations have been met, a portion of the incentive funds is distributed based on a workforce audit.
“That (Premium Plant Services) contract is no longer valid,” he said. “We went through everything with the city. There were no funds dispersed.”
To help local businesses through the pandemic, the EDC partnered with the city of Grand Island and its Community Development Block Grant program to offer incentive funds.
The requirements for qualifying were amended, and smaller amounts were distributed.
EDC is matching 50 cents for every $1 from the city on all applications. The most a business could receive is $22,500.
“We’re happy to announce we’ve had 27 businesses apply, and we have approved 18 of those businesses to receive those funds,” Taylor said. “It’s just something to help a little bit.”
He added, “We feel like we’ve done a good thing there, and we’ll see where it leads in the future.”
Emergency relief programs have benefited local businesses affected by pandemic.
“When this happened in March, everybody was sending people home and we weren’t sure where it was going to go,” Taylor said.
“We thought, we’ve never been through anything like this, where it’s long term.”
EDC reached out to cities such as Galveston, Texas, which have endured similar kinds of long-term disasters.
“One of the key things they said is, don’t just try to throw money at businesses right away because if they were going to fail in one, two, three months, they were going to fail anyway,” Taylor said.
“So just hold your money close and wait until some normalcy gets put back into place.”
A concerted effort also is underway to attract people to Grand Island based on its quality of life, affordability and diversity.
“There’s a lot of unrest in several areas of the country right now, and there’s a lot of people we believe are looking to relocate,” Taylor said. “Why should they not come here? It’s a great community and a great state.”
