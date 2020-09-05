Grand Island business prospects endure through pandemic

The company, which offers high-pressure steam cleaning for ethanol plants, was moving to Grand Island but had to pull out.

“We hate to see that happen,” Taylor said. “We hope when things get corrected, whatever that may look like, we can re-entertain them to come back because they would have been a great addition to the city, especially to the grain elevators and ethanol plant operators.”

To receive EDC benefits, a company signs a contract and, one year later, if all obligations have been met, a portion of the incentive funds is distributed based on a workforce audit.

“That (Premium Plant Services) contract is no longer valid,” he said. “We went through everything with the city. There were no funds dispersed.”

To help local businesses through the pandemic, the EDC partnered with the city of Grand Island and its Community Development Block Grant program to offer incentive funds.

The requirements for qualifying were amended, and smaller amounts were distributed.

EDC is matching 50 cents for every $1 from the city on all applications. The most a business could receive is $22,500.