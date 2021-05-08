Grand Island businesses to be honored at chamber’s annual meeting June 10

A number of Grand Island businesses will be honored at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on June 10. Two businesses will be recipients of the Business of the Year and one for Outlier Award for 2020.
One of the Businesses of the Year will be Amur Equipment Finance.
Amur was founded in 1996 and serves as a financial partner for more than 40,000 small businesses and 15,000 equipment vendors, according to chamber President Cindy Johnson.
Johnson said that with a wide and expanding range of services, the company now ranks fourth of all independent equipment finance companies nationwide.
“Along with their continued growth, Amur and its team have dedicated their time and resources to various nonprofits including Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and the Central Nebraska Humane Society,” she said.
The other Business of the Year is Overhead Door Corp.
Johnson said Overhead Door Corp. was established in 1921 with the invention of the first upward-acting door. One hundred years later, the company has more than 450 authorized distributors and 10 manufacturing plants.
The Grand Island plant opened in 1976 and has grown to 210,000 square feet, employing approximately 230 people.
“Kent Kaiser and the Overhead Door team pride themselves on safety, working over 4 million hours without a lost-time incident,” Johnson said. “Their emphasis on a safe environment and team member training allows them to retain staff while efficiently manufacturing their products.”
The Outlier Award will go to Dr. Ryan Crouch and Dr. Tom Werner of the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Johnson said GIRMC opened its doors in August 2020 as a 67-bed general acute care hospital located on the corner of Highway 281 and Husker Highway. The 170,000-square-foot hospital has added nearly 250 health care jobs to Grand Island since its opening.
Currently serving as board members to GIRMC, Crouch and Werner “played a vital role in building Grand Island’s second hospital,” she said.
“The doctors felt that a nonprofit hospital governed by a community board of trustees would restore local control to the community while keeping those in need of health care in Grand Island,” Johnson said.
The award recipients will be honored at 11:30 a.m. June 10 at the chamber’s annual meeting at Riverside Golf Club. This event is open to the public.
“The Grand Island community is invited to attend to show support and congratulate the award winners on their progress, success and dedication to Grand Island and the surrounding area,” Johnson said.