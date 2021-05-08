Grand Island businesses to be honored at chamber’s annual meeting June 10

A number of Grand Island businesses will be honored at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on June 10. Two businesses will be recipients of the Business of the Year and one for Outlier Award for 2020.

One of the Businesses of the Year will be Amur Equipment Finance.

Amur was founded in 1996 and serves as a financial partner for more than 40,000 small businesses and 15,000 equipment vendors, according to chamber President Cindy Johnson.

Johnson said that with a wide and expanding range of services, the company now ranks fourth of all independent equipment finance companies nationwide.

“Along with their continued growth, Amur and its team have dedicated their time and resources to various nonprofits including Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and the Central Nebraska Humane Society,” she said.

The other Business of the Year is Overhead Door Corp.

Johnson said Overhead Door Corp. was established in 1921 with the invention of the first upward-acting door. One hundred years later, the company has more than 450 authorized distributors and 10 manufacturing plants.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}