A 15-year-old boy who allegedly stole a car Sunday night stopped to safely drop off a dog that was inside the car before he was apprehended by police.

The youth took the vehicle at 9:50 p.m. while it was parked outside Coffin's Corner at 519 N. Eddy St. The car was later located driving in the parking lot of Super Saver. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed. A short time later, officers located the vehicle again and initiated another traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

Inside the car were a dog and a cellphone. The owner of the vehicle is a 51-year-old female. Either the owner or someone in her family got ahold of the 15-year-old, who dropped off the dog at their residence just before midnight, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

Officers located the vehicle parked and unoccupied shortly after the second traffic stop, at about 12:20 a.m. A police canine found the suspect hiding behind a building.

Police discovered damage to the front end of the vehicle, and the juvenile admitted to hitting an electrical box.

The owner of the vehicle reported multiple items missing from her vehicle that were not recovered.

But Duering gave credit to the 15-year-old for taking care of the dog.

The boy was taken into custody and remanded to a juvenile facility. He was arrested for theft by unlawful taking totaling more than $5,000, theft by unlawful taking totaling up to $500, two counts of flight to avoid arrest and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.