Grand Island casino preparations continue at rapid pace

The building of a temporary casino has created a flurry of activity at Fonner Park.

Vince Fiala, general manager of the Grand Island Casino Resort, spoke at a Wednesday gathering hosted by the Grand Island Convention and Visitors Bureau.

One of the speakers who preceded him was Jaime Parr, interim executive director of the Nebraska State Fair.

"If you think they're getting busy for the State Fair, you should see what we've got going on at the concourse at Fonner Park," Fiala said.

Some of the people in attendance operate Grand Island hotels.

Around 100 people are working on the temporary casino, which will be located inside the Fonner concourse, Fiala said. The presence of those 100 vendors should be good for local hotels and restaurants, he said.

Elite Casino Resorts, based in Iowa, is Fonner Park's partner in bringing casino gaming to Grand Island.

"Right now we have our food and beverage equipment coming in. There are slot machines going in. The casino is getting put together. But it is a massive effort. We have probably 30 to 40 people from our other properties here helping us out," Fiala said.

It was expected that final approval for the temporary casino would be given Wednesday by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. But that gathering, slated for Grand Island, was postponed because of the weather.

Officials hope to have the temporary casino open by the end of the year.

Construction of the facility was in its 61st day on Wednesday. "And once you see this, you're going to be really impressed with what's been done in only 61 days at Grand Island Casino Resort," Fiala said.

"Signage is going up. We'll have some signage outside," Fiala said. Billboards will go up and advertising will increase as the casino gets ready to open.

"We will have just over 100 employees," he said. The casino is looking to hire another 10 or 15 more shortly. So far, staffing is "doing very well," he said.

Referring to the casino business, Fiala said, "It's new. It's entertainment. It's excitement."

People pay for experiences, he said. "This is an experience. And I think we will do just fine to start with, and I hope people come back to visit us again for what we offer."

Fiala has been pitching in himself — pulling wire, moving carts and throwing away garbage. "We're trying to get this thing ready as soon as we can," he said.

Another speaker, Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak, said "there's about 100 or so people milling around our facility now that weren't there a couple of weeks ago." It's cool to see casino directors on hand "and all the other hiring that's going on," Kotulak said.

The informal gathering took place in the Raising Nebraska building at Fonner Park.

Before Fiala spoke, Parr said, "We are fast and furiously planning for the 2023 Nebraska State Fair."

The budget is prepared, and it will go in front of the State Fair Board on Friday, she said.

Fair executives hope to see some capital purchase projects approved, which would bring "some new benefits to the fair this year," Parr said.

The fair will run Aug. 24-Sept. 5, followed by the Aksarben Stock Show Sept. 21-24.

"We do have some concerts that are further along this year than what they have been in the past. So I look forward to announce concerts sooner this year," Parr said.

Concert announcements will hopefully be made in April, she said.

"We're also working on some improvements in our equine department," Parr said. She's excited about different, equine-related shows "that might speak to more fair guests."

The goal is to "be more inviting to people in what we call the Grand District," she said, referring to the "east side of the property where all the horse barns are."

Parr thanked the hoteliers for putting up people who come to town for the fair and the Aksarben Stock Show.

"If we can extend their stay, that's always our goal, and hopefully that benefits you as well," Parr said.

The goal is to "keep those heads in the beds and let them have maybe two days at one of our events to enjoy."

Kotulak talked about the upcoming events planned for Fonner Park. The race meet begins Feb. 10.

The racing season typically covers 11 weekends, but Fonner has added a couple of weekends on the front end this year to help meet Nebraska's racing requirements.

Grand Island hosts the majority of the state's "race days here at Fonner Park. We're proud to do that, and that is the big wheel that turns everything here at Fonner," Kotulak said.

Also at the lunchtime gathering, Brad Bauer talked about plans for the Pinnacle Bank Sports Complex. Other speakers included Stuart Shepherd of the Nebraska 4H Foundation and Brice Krohn of Crane Trust.