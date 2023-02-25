Ken and Cheryl Hill help their granddaughter, Hannah, 6, fill her plate at the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies fish fry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 24. Attendees could serve themselves salad or a roll after getting their plate.
GRACIE SMITH, THE INDEPENDENT
Hugo Castellanos unloads freshly fried fish at the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies fish fry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 24. It takes six minutes to fry the fish.
From left, Bill Long, Jerry Piccolo, Joel Scott, and Barbara Bosak serve food at the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies fish fry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 24. The fish fry served fried Alaskan pollock, au gratin potatoes, green beans, french fries and mac and cheese.
Ken and Cheryl Hill help their granddaughter, Hannah, 6, fill her plate at the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies fish fry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 24. Attendees could serve themselves salad or a roll after getting their plate.
Attendees sit down and eat their meals at the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies fish fry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 24. There were take-out boxes for people who didn't stay long.
Russell Lannemann, 11, takes dirty dishes away at the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies fish fry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 24. The fish fry will take place every Friday until Mar. 24.
From left, Roseann Allen, Dianne Schneider, Mike Schneider and Bob Allen eat their meals at the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies fish fry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 24. The fish fry was from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and runs throughout most of Lent.
Janell Brock places a check in the bowl at the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies fish fry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 24. Attendees were able to give freewill offerings while waiting in line for food.