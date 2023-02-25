With the season of Lent comes the traditions of fish fries, a chance for people to enjoy time and a meal together.

Members of the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies hosted their first fish fry of the season at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island on Friday.

The Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies have hosted fish fries for quite a few years.

“It’s good,” said Chuck Donner, financial secretary for the Knights of Columbus council #1159. “It comes every year and we always have a good response.”

Before the fish fry started many people already lined up to grab a plate.

“Right now, we’ve got about 50 people here and we’ve just started,” said Donner.

The menu included fried Alaskan pollock, au gratin potatoes, green beans, french fries and mac and cheese.

There were to-go boxes for those who wanted carryout, but most attendees sat down at the tables set up and enjoyed their meals with friends and family.

Some attendees, like Mark McGowan and his family, have been going to the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies for a couple of years.

“I just try to come and support the Knights, support the parishes and take part in the Lenten tradition,” said McGowan.

There were also people who were attending the fish fry for the first time, including 3-year-old Dani Loschen, McGowan’s granddaughter.

“She thought she was going to go fishing,” said Liz Loschen, Dani’s mother. “I tried to tell her that it was a fish fry.”

The Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies will be hosting a fish fry every Friday until Mar. 24. And they will be serving an enchilada meal on Mar. 31.