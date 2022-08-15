Grand Island celebrates 150 years as a city

The past 150 years have seen changes in about everything that impacts our lives.

Developments and growth in agriculture, communications and transportation are among the many advances that changed the course of Grand Island’s future. But it was the railroad coming through Central Nebraska that ensured that Grand Island Station would become a city.

In 1872, Grand Island Station was granted incorporation and became known as Grand Island.

In celebration of the 150th year as an incorporated city, Mayor Roger Steele called upon several community partners to work together to highlight Grand Island’s history. Special events and programs are taking place through the remainder of the year. Some existing events will also include the celebration in their activities.

“Grand Island has a tremendous history that we want to showcase,” said Liana Steele, one of the Grand Island 150 organizers.

The entities involved in celebration activities include the Hall County Historical Society, the Liederkranz, Grand Island Public Library and Library Foundation, Stuhr Museum, Grand Island Tourism, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and the City of Grand Island.

Upcoming events include the Liederkranz Craft Brew and Sausage Fest on Saturday, Aug. 20, and an Andrew Carnegie reenactment at the Grand Island Public Library on Sunday, Aug. 21. The Liederkranz predates Grand Island’s incorporation and was started by Grand Island’s German founders. As the city grew, community members took the opportunity to build a modern library with funds donated by steel magnate Andrew Carnegie. These two buildings remain and are a block from one another along Walnut Street.

“We’re fortunate that so much of Grand Island’s history is preserved for us,” Dana Jelinek, one of the Grand Island 150 organizers noted in a news release. “From the many historical buildings, to Stuhr Museum, the Liederkranz and the Historical Society, so many pieces of our history still exist.”

The Hall County Historical Society, which was founded by many of the original settlers’ families, is also celebrating an anniversary this year. It’s the 100th year since the society’s founding. To mark the occasion, a Centennial Clock will soon be set and dedicated at the corner of Pine and Third streets, near where the original street clock once stood.

Grand Island Tourism also created a self-guided walking tour, highlighting historical buildings in the Railside district. Maps are available at the tourism office, located in the historic Hedde building at Third and Locust.

Here are some of the anniversary events that will take place this year:

Aug. 20: Craft Brew & Sausage Fest, 4 p.m., the Liederkranz. Enjoy craft brews and sausages in the beautiful, canopied courtyard.

Aug. 21: Andrew Carnegie Reenactment, 2 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. Tom King brings to life Andrew Carnegie to tell his connection to Grand Island.

Sept. 10: Agricultural Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stuhr Museum. Visit Railroad Town for historical reenactments, food and programs.

Sept. 17 and 24: Historical Society Bus Tours of Grand Island. The Historical Society hosts bus tours to view the city’s historic sites.

Sept. 18: Theodore Roosevelt, 2 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. President Roosevelt broke ground for Grand Island’s first library. Doug Biggs, a history professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, will reenact his speech, and Michelle Setlik will provide history about the building.

Sept. 25: Edith Abbott Victorian Tea Party, 2 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. A special event for children in third through fifth grades and their guests.

Oct. 1: Harvest of Harmony Parade, 8 a.m. downtown Grand Island. Celebrate the 80th Chamber of Commerce Harvest of Harmony parade, as floats and marching bands “March through the Decades!”

Oct. 16: “A Grand Community: A Grand City,” 2 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. A Historical Society program on the memorable people, places and events throughout Grand Island’s history.

Oct. 23: Children’s Train Program, 2 p.m. Burlington Station. Hosted by the Grand Island Public Library and the Tri-City Model Railroad Association, this event is for children to see model railroads, make crafts and enjoy stories. Thanks to Tri-City Model Railroad Association.

Nov. 20: Heritage Ornaments Program, 2 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. A program for teens and adults to create 150th historical ornaments.

Other entities marking milestones include The Grand Theatre, which is 85, and Harvest of Harmony, which is celebrating its 80th parade.

To find more information about Grand Island 150 events, visit each event’s respective organization’s website and social media. Information may also be found at visitgrandisland.com/events or grand-island.com/150GrandIsland.