Grand Island Central Catholic adding elementary school

Grand Island Central Catholic is building a $9 million addition to their current building at 1200 Ruby Ave.

School officials made the announcement Monday during a news conference. GICC currently has a middle and high school and a preschool.

The addition will accommodate 280 total students.

The decision to add onto the current facility came after studies involving GICC families and community members. The project has also been approved Catholic Diocese of Grand Island.

Jordan Engle, GICC principal, said community support from Grand Island’s Catholic community has been “unbelievable".

“It really didn’t become a reality until we just we found out in a very real way, how much support there was for this,” he said.

Results from a community-wide review indicated 90% of parish-sponsored respondents and 88% of community members expressed a need for a Catholic elementary school in Grand Island. GICC hasn’t had an elementary school since 1975, when the town’s two Catholic grade schools were dissolved.

Plans for the addition have been mulled over for years, and the decision to move forward with the project, Engle said, had little to do with Grand Island Public Schools. Of the estimated 100 respondents interviewed most said it wasn’t a factor.

“I think the desires run deep. It’s a combination of the will for us to offer something new that connects our students to Christ and also a desire for another choice,” Engle said. “I think that’s been something that has just self-perpetuated over a long period of time.”

The school will be adjacent to the current GICC building, situated between the school and the football field.

Jolene M. Wojcik, Executive Director of the Central Catholic Development Foundation played a pivotal role in raising funds for GICC’s new gym and fine arts rooms in 2005. She said the new project is ambitious.

“There’s a ton of work ahead. It is a big deal. So I’m excited.”

Engle said there was a variety of people who shared their opinions on building an elementary school.

“A lot of them were people that we scheduled. Some of them were ones that just called us and said, Hey, I have something to say.

“We would bring them in, and probably for a lot of them the first time that they’d ever been in our school building. But still, they came in with support and ready to be either peripheral benefactors or financial benefactors of this project,” he said.

The foundation is planning on a fundraising kickoff celebration in the near future. Part of the fundraising efforts includes an endowed fund, likely in the neighborhood of $2 million according to Wojcik, named for Bishop James R. Golka.

Golka is a GICC alum with a close relationship to the school. He also attended St. Mary’s grade school until it closed in the 1970s. A combination of the funds make the total campaign goal $11 million.

Construction could begin in the summer of 2023, and be ready for pre-K and elementary students for the 2024-2025 school year.

Engle said he was unsure when the school would start accepting elementary school enrollments. “In terms of actually putting the pen on the paper, we’re probably talking about the spring prior to opening.”

By then, he said, the project will be well under construction. Engle said the school is waiting to accept enrollments.

The interest of families in enrolling their students could bring into question the sustainability of the building size. Engle responded, “If only… if only…. It’s so difficult to project enrollment. We did ask in our surveys, are you going to have kids that you want to enroll here?”

“I can’t give you a specific number, but what I can tell you is that we’re not going to open up an empty building. We’re going to have a really strong enrollment.”

Tuition rates are still being evaluated. “What I can tell you right now is currently we educate students at a percentage of what it costs our public school competitors to educate students. That’s really true of private schools in general.”

The current tuition at GICC’s high school is around $10,000 per student, per year, Engle said. Still, costs between high schools and elementary schools are different, Engle said.

“It’s also no big secret that elementary schools operate a lot cheaper than high schools do.”

Engle said taking time and being careful has been a priority in the approach.

“My mentality has been, we only really have one chance to do it the right way — and the right way means we’re going to take our time and make sure that we have all of our resources in place.”

Realizing the Catholic elementary school dream — something some in Grand Island have hoped for, for years, even decades — has taken time. Engle said he talked with several retired priests over the weekend about the project.

One had a particularly profound sentiment, Engle said.

“He had a great quote from St. Augustine. He said, ‘Our hearts are restless until they find rest in you.’ And then he said to me, ‘Our hearts are going to be restless until we get this done.’”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.