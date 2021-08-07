Grand Island Central Catholic: Band night, and band itself, beneficial

The band room at Grand Island Central Catholic was buzzing with activity on a recent August night, as sixth graders and their families came to the school to learn more about joining band.
Monika Peters, GICC band director, said she was pleasantly surprised with the turnout.
“I didn’t even count tonight, but we had to keep putting out chairs, which is super, super exciting,” Peters said.
Since she began her tenure at GICC three years ago, she has noticed band participation and the school growing exponentially.
“My first year we had four students. Last year I probably had 10 or 12 — 14 ended up taking band,” Peters said.
Twenty-six GICC sixth graders are signed up for band this school year — more than half of the sixth grade class, she said.
Events like Thursday evening’s Sixth Grade Band Information Night are a boon to not only recruiting sixth grade band members, but also matching them with the perfect instrument, Peters said.
“Students that are interested in band — if they are in town — can come tonight and decide which instrument they would like to try,” she said of the event. “This is a way to get new band students exposed and get them to try the instruments so that they’re more successful.”
Grand Island Central Catholic parent Tessa Kontos brought her kids to the event, with her daughter Tatum Burnett starting sixth grade at GICC this year.
“It’s important for Tatum to be here so she can learn more,” Kontos said. “She got a feel of what she would like.”
It’s a good thing Tatum tried out and learned about different instruments, she said.
“She told me the clarinet,” Kontos said. “I wanted her to do flute because that’s what I used to play.”
In addition to Sixth Grade Band Information Night, for the first year Peters helped with GICC’s sixth grade orientation, which also benefited the school’s band program.
“It worked great for the band program because not only did students get to know me, but they were able to look at the differences between instruments, listen to how they sound and actually get to try them,” Peters said.
Kontos said when Tatum learned about GICC’s band program, she was sold on joining.
“She really enjoyed it,” she said. “She came home so excited.”
Randy Mendyk, sales and service specialist at Yandas Music and Pro Audio, represented the business, along with several new instruments. He said events similar to GICC’s information night aren’t necessarily uncommon. Yandas does more than a dozen “shows” in a typical year.
“Last year was different. We did everything online with COVID,” Mendyk said. “In years past we do probably 20 shows in the area.”
Ron’s Music also had representatives from their business, bringing along shining instruments settled in their cases, ready for sixth-graders and their families to take a look.
Besides trying instruments on for size before the start of the school year, school spirit also plays a role in recruiting — and keeping — band members, Peters said.
“A huge part of that is pep band. If they come to the volleyball games and the basketball games, they hear the pep band and they see how much fun it is,” she said.
Fellow students, whether in band or not, have been increasingly recognizing — and appreciating — the school’s band. Peters has a handmade sign hanging in the GICC band room emblazoned with “Pep Band Rocks.” She said the support is much-appreciated.
Peters said one game sticks out in her mind, the pep band perched upon the wrestling deck that evening.
“(Other students) made 12 posters. They had these posters and all of their other signs,” she recalled. “This is a big athletic school, but I feel like music is slowly edging its way in there to become just as important.”
Having a successful, important program begins in sixth grade, as GICC consists of grades 6-12.
Peters said she initially had qualms about starting students in sixth grade.
“I was a little apprehensive coming here because when I taught in St. Paul kids started in fifth grade,” she said, but she added that one grade of extra maturity can make a positive difference.
“They can practice a little better,” Peters said. “Now they recognize they have to practice to get better.”
Mendyk said the benefits of being in band have lasting effects besides the discipline of practicing.
“Statistics show it improves math skills and it improves overall behavior. With practice time they learn patience,” he said. “It gives them structure.”
Structure that can be a lot of fun, Kontos said.
“It will help her with her fine motor skills and socialization. She already has a friend who is going to be in band with her,” she said.
There is something about band, whether it be discipline, motor skills or math skills. Kontos also pointed out another, albeit more obvious benefit: “It will give her something to do.”
But most important, “It will give her something to feel good about herself,” she said.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.