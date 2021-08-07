Grand Island Central Catholic: Band night, and band itself, beneficial

“Last year was different. We did everything online with COVID,” Mendyk said. “In years past we do probably 20 shows in the area.”

Ron’s Music also had representatives from their business, bringing along shining instruments settled in their cases, ready for sixth-graders and their families to take a look.

Besides trying instruments on for size before the start of the school year, school spirit also plays a role in recruiting — and keeping — band members, Peters said.

“A huge part of that is pep band. If they come to the volleyball games and the basketball games, they hear the pep band and they see how much fun it is,” she said.

Fellow students, whether in band or not, have been increasingly recognizing — and appreciating — the school’s band. Peters has a handmade sign hanging in the GICC band room emblazoned with “Pep Band Rocks.” She said the support is much-appreciated.

Peters said one game sticks out in her mind, the pep band perched upon the wrestling deck that evening.

“(Other students) made 12 posters. They had these posters and all of their other signs,” she recalled. “This is a big athletic school, but I feel like music is slowly edging its way in there to become just as important.”