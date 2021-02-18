Grand Island Central Catholic Cheer and Dance team takes top honors

The team was directed by first-year coach Erin Martinez.

“We practice a lot and nearly always at 6 a.m.,” Martinez said.

She said members started June 1 with technique and conditioning via Zoom the first two weeks, then learned their competition routine for camp and spent the next month working on and perfecting that, along with continued conditioning.

The evaluation of the routine at the Universal Dance Association summer camp is what can earn teams the invitation to compete at nationals, Martinez said.

“We received a superior rating on our camp routine and had planned to compete at nationals this year, but the date kept getting pushed back and ultimately ended up being on a weekend when more than half the team couldn’t make it,” she said.

The pandemic caused some disruption and adjustment this season.

“In the beginning, we had to do virtual practices,” Martinez said. “Team camps were not possible last summer, so we had a private home camp with UDA staff.”

She said they were fortunate to have the opportunity to perform at home football and basketball games.