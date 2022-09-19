 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Central Catholic earns honors at UNK Band Day

Grand Island Central Catholic band

The Grand Island Central Catholic marching band took first place in Class C during the 63rd annual UNK Band Day Parade and competition on Saturday in Kearney. Ord took second in Class C, with Amherst placing third.

 UNK COMMUNICATIONS

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic marching band took first place in Class C during the 63rd annual UNK Band Day Parade and competition on Saturday in Kearney.

Kearney High School was the big winner: the Bearcats won the sweepstakes trophy awarded to the best overall band for the sixth straight year. They also took first place in the Class AA division and received the trophies for outstanding drum line and color guard.

Other first-place honors went to Holdrege in Class B, Kenesaw in Class D and the Kearney eighth grade band in the middle school division.

Twenty-eight middle and high school marching bands joined the University of Nebraska at Kearney for Saturday’s event in downtown Kearney. A staple of the fall marching season, UNK Band Day is a celebration of music that showcases programs from across Nebraska and serves as preparation for the Oct. 1 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition in Grand Island.

In Class AA, North Platte place second, and Columbus was third. Kearney Catholic placed second and Broken Bow place third in Class B. Ord took second in Class C, with Amherst placing third.

Parkview Christian took second in Class D with Shelton coming in third. In the middle school division, Ogallala placed second and Faith Christian place third.

