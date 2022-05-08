Grand Island Central Catholic grad has strong family with a special story

There will be a big crowd cheering Wargak Tut Sunday.

“There will be all of us. In the bleachers it will be obvious — you’ll see a whole posse of people,” Tut said, grinning.

This time, however, it won’t be to cheer the Grand Island Central Catholic multi-sport athlete at a game or meet. It will be for a moment even bigger when Tut graduates as part of the GICC Class of 2022 today, where he spent three years at the school as a student, athlete, mentor and leader.

While Tut holds his GICC family close to his heart (“everybody here is close and tight”), off the court and outside GICC’s hallways he has a family with a closeness and a story like no other.

By all indications, Tut is a pillar of his family.

He has six younger siblings under his watch that he shuffles to school in the morning (some go to GIPS campuses) and making sure everything is taken care of.

“That’s why I’m late for school sometimes,” Tut says sheepishly as GICC Principal Jordan Engle laughs at this side.

Tut’s parents are divorced. His mother works at JBS and his father is a former engineer who worked technical jobs at businesses like NPPD. He lives in Omaha.

Both of his parents are originally from South Sudan. Tut’s father came to the United States at age 15 or 16, Tut guessed, eventually getting his degree in engineering.

“He’s a very smart man,” Tut said. “He was able to come over here, and he came at the right time.”

It’s little secret the turmoil that has dominated South Sudan for decades, yet — or because of that — Tut seems to think little about what life would be like if his father, mother and his extended family hadn’t fled the war-torn African nation.

“I don’t know … so much could happen to somebody. What could happen? Maybe they would still be alive, maybe living the life? I don’t know. There are so many things over there that are corrupted and everything,” Tut said. “You never know what could happen.”

The Beginning

Tut’s parents met in South Sudan where marriages are different than in the United States, Tut explained.

“I believe the way they met was because their family started talking. They’re like, ‘Oh, they’d be a perfect match.’ And then things happen … and I think that’s how they met.”

Tut's parents later divorced.

While it’s clear Tut loves both of his parents, he seems to hold a special regard for his father.

“He is smarter than me. He’s done a lot for my family.”

However, Tut was unsure his father would attend his graduation from GICC. About a year ago, his father suffered a head injury in his apartment.

“He fell, and he had a bad brain bleed. So it hasn’t been the same ever since. It’s kind of like a stroke, but he can still communicate with us.”

Tut indicated his father’s head injury is dwarfed by the obstacles he faced in South Sudan.

“I don’t know how he did it. He had to deal with a lot of things over there, his home country, with the war going on. It was a scary place to be in. I’m glad that he was able to be fortunate enough to come over here.”

Tut’s parents are multi-lingual he said, another testament to their tenacity and ability to adapt. They speak Arabic, English and their tribes’ languages.

“South Sudan is a big country with different cultures. The tribes are different, so they speak their different languages,” Tut explained.

“We have a couple of students here who (are) Sudanese, but they speak different languages.”

Still, no matter what language is spoken, Tut has a connection with all of his classmates — and other GICC students, Engle said.

“(His) attitude of mentorship and guidance is something that our younger kids here at Central Catholic have noticed about Wargak. Kids really look up to him, and it’s easy to see why.”

Tut is not only his siblings’ primary caregiver, an athlete and a student, he is active in other elements of GICC, including Big Little Crusaders, which partners GICC juniors and seniors with sixth graders to help them adjust to a new chapter of their young lives.

Being a Christian has always been a part of Tut’s life, too. His family attended a few different churches, but Tut said he felt comfortable at GICC.

“I’ve always been a Christian, so coming over here the religion part wasn’t really a big deal, because I was already involved with the church,” he said. “I’m happy with my decision coming here, and I have enjoyed my three years here. I’m going miss a lot of teachers that I’ve been building close relationships with, a lot of people that I want to talk to through the next few years.” he said. “I feel like I’m a better person, coming here.”

Tut’s next step is to attend college in Arizona to study business, though for a while his father had a different plan for Tut. “He always wanted me to do engineering, but I’m not good at math,” Tut said.

In the immediate future, before the move to Arizona, is graduation.

Tut said he’s looking forward to it, but is unsure his father will be able to attend. “It’s kind of hard for him to do things on his own, but hopefully he can come … hopefully.”

If not, his father can watch Tut’s graduation via livestream — and will have a large family representation in GICC’s south gym bleachers standing in for him.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

