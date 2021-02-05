Grand Island Central Catholic hosts Catholic Schools Week

Grand Island Central Catholic celebrating its commitment to Catholic education as part of Catholic Schools Week.
Jordan Engle, GICC principal and Grand Island Diocese superintendent, said GICC began celebrating the week on Monday with a faculty day of prayer. He students made posters for, and wrote letters of thanks to, parishes, diocesans, GICC staff members and others who have ties to GICC.
On Thursday, students, staff and community members were able to take part in a Eucharistic Adoration, where students prayed silently in the dark in the school’s gym surrounded by their classmates. The week will end Friday with a Mass by Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt.
“When somebody in the community gets a letter of gratitude, and is followed up with an invite to join us in something like this (Adoration), I think it makes it that much more likely that they are going to come be a part of our community and we relish in that,” Engle said.
GICC seventh-grader Tongun Tongun said his favorite part about Catholic Schools Week has been taking part in the Eucharistic Adoration. He said he felt better after participating in it.
“It is great to give thanks to God,” Tongun said. “Without God, none of us would be here. So we need to give thanks to him.”
GICC junior Aubree Moritz said she also enjoyed taking part in the Eucharistic Adoration.
“Most of our classmates were all in there, so it was good to get with our friends and feel more comfortable,” she said.
Moritz added the Eucharistic Adoration left her feeling less stressed and more relieved.
Hanefeldt said it built a sense of community and allows students to pray together.
“If we take time to pray together, it strengthens the community,” he said. “Jesus said, ‘For where two or three to gather in my name, I am in their midst.’ So it is really a way of drawing near to him.”
Engle said Eucharistic Adoration was important for students, GICC staff members and community members to participate.
“Right now — more than ever in my career as an educator — is a time where mental health is probably more difficult to perfect than any other time because of the number of distractions and the negative feelings people have about happenings in the world,” he said. “Finding that silence right now will do more for mental health than people will ever understand and our kids have really bought into that. They understand how important it is to keep your mental health thermometer at the front of your mind and understand where they are at mentally and spiritually. This is such an amazing opportunity for them to recharge.”
Engle said each of the Catholic schools in the Grand Island Diocese are doing different activities as part of Catholic Schools Week.
“When we were in Ord on Tuesday and it was Zoom Attire Day,” he said. “All of them dressed very nice on top and then wore athletic shorts on the bottom as a running joke. All of us do our own thing, but we try to just make sure, though, that the focus stays on God.”
This week, Engle said he and Hanefeldt “went on a little road trip” to visit every school in the Grand Island Diocese (with the exception of Kearney Catholic due to weather).
“I am so happy, in my role as diocese superintendent, to see all of the great things that all of our Catholic schools are doing in western Nebraska,” Engle said. “Really, they do all these great things without boasting about it very often. So this is the one week every year where I encourage them (schools) to boast and to go out and speak to the public about all of the wonderful things they do, not only academically, but spiritually.”
Engle said Catholic schools go beyond just Catholicism and into student success in the classroom and in the community. He said he wants students to leave with a servant leadership mindset.
“We want them to serve not only their church, but also their community and all of creation,” Engle said. “I want our kids to know that we are here for not just our own community, but for the greater community as well.”
Hanefeldt said he sees Catholic schools as a way to teach students how to integrate faith into their daily lives.