Grand Island Central Catholic hosts Catholic Schools Week

“When we were in Ord on Tuesday and it was Zoom Attire Day,” he said. “All of them dressed very nice on top and then wore athletic shorts on the bottom as a running joke. All of us do our own thing, but we try to just make sure, though, that the focus stays on God.”

This week, Engle said he and Hanefeldt “went on a little road trip” to visit every school in the Grand Island Diocese (with the exception of Kearney Catholic due to weather).

“I am so happy, in my role as diocese superintendent, to see all of the great things that all of our Catholic schools are doing in western Nebraska,” Engle said. “Really, they do all these great things without boasting about it very often. So this is the one week every year where I encourage them (schools) to boast and to go out and speak to the public about all of the wonderful things they do, not only academically, but spiritually.”

Engle said Catholic schools go beyond just Catholicism and into student success in the classroom and in the community. He said he wants students to leave with a servant leadership mindset.

“We want them to serve not only their church, but also their community and all of creation,” Engle said. “I want our kids to know that we are here for not just our own community, but for the greater community as well.”