Grand Island Central Catholic makes masks mandatory

Hopes for a nearer-to-normal school year at Grand Island Central Catholic have taken a hit as the coronavirus shockwave reaches another school.
In a letter to families posted on social media Tuesday, GICC Principal Jordan Engle wrote: “The GICC school board and administration made the difficult decision to require face coverings indoors at Grand Island Central Catholic beginning on August 18, 2021.”
At the onset of GICC’s 2021-22 school year on Aug. 10, masks were “not required but ... highly encouraged,” as stated in a back-to-school social media post. That post indicated the initial policy was subject to change “should state or local guidelines change, we will modify our policies. The administration and school board are in constant contact with local and state physicians to assist in difficult decisions.”
According to the school’s most recent letter, masking again could become optional should one of the following occur: “Local case count drops below 50/10K (according to the CDC or CDHD),” or “the school goes 14 consecutive calendar days without a student or staff testing positive.”
It was a tough decision, Engle said, there being no clear-cut solution.
“I don’t think there is a ‘good’ decision,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can make it.”
In the letter, Engle said, “We understand the emotion this decision is sure to cause. Trust me when I say that I do not want this for any school. However, we are now in a position where we must do what we can to preserve our school year, our activities and most importantly the safety of our students.”
Central District Health Department has been working with local schools to monitor the coronavirus threat and to make decisions accordingly. CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said infections are rapidly increasing, and GICC is not looking to be an exception.
“They’ve had a number of children test positive,” Anderson said.
GICC is taking measures to ensure students who do not wear masks can continue learning. The school again will offer virtual learning for families who do not wish to have their students wear masks in school. Being as accommodating as possible while keeping students safe is the reason for the decision, Engle said.
“I totally respect those families’ decisions,” he said. “As a school administrator I’m here to serve the students, and serve the parents.”
Virtual learning will utilize the same format as the last go-round, Engle said. “It’s tried and true.”
Based on students’ handling of a tumultuous 2020-21 school year, he said in his letter he is confident in their handling of the new school year’s challenges, too.
“Our students are resilient, brilliant and intelligent,” Engle’s letter said. “They will make it through this, and our staff will continue to love and care for them during their time as Crusaders.”
