Grand Island Central Catholic makes masks mandatory

State of the schools

Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson said THE coronavirus is showing itself circulating through area schools’ hallways.

There has been a 30% increase in cases in the Central District when comparing the month of July with the first half of August.

“All of July we had 47 school-age children test positive,” Anderson said. “In the first 16 days of August there were 33, but we’ll probably find a bigger increase.”

She added: “Where we’re at right now is just the beginning of the surge.”

Masking in schools is essential, due to the delta variant’s highly contagious nature, Anderson said. “I hope other schools will appreciate the value of masking to prevent the rapid spread of delta (variant).”

Vaccinations among eligible students (12 years and older) havent’s quite reached 5%, Anderson reported. As of Tuesday night, 4 1/2% of children in CDHD’s jurisdiction had been fully vaccinated. Another 4 1/2% had received their first dose.

Those numbers can be improved with community effort, she said. “We need everyone to understand this is a community effort. We’ve got the tools, we’re just not using them.”