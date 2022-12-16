 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Central Catholic music teacher wins Excellence in Teaching award

Grand Island Central Catholic music teacher Monika Peters has something extra to celebrate this holiday season: receiving one of Hall county's most prestigious teaching awards.

Peters won the Kim West Dinsdale Excellence in Teaching award for 2022, which was announced as a post-Mass surprise Friday morning.

Peters is the 21st recipient of the award, which was started by Kim Dinsdale in 2005 to honor educators like Peters.

One of her nominators noted "If you walk into Grand Island Central Catholic on any day of the week, you could see the numerous awards she has led students to achieve ... (but) she is exemplary because she makes each student feel special about their abilities, praises the growth they have made and helps pave the way for new growth."

Peters had six nominations, said Kendra Lutz of Greater Grand Island Community Foundation. "Monika’s passion and dedication for her students and the Grand Island Central Catholic music program exude from every single nomination submitted for her.''

Nominations are submitted in the fall. The award is given through the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.

Fittingly, Peters's surprise came just before GICC's Christmas Cheer kickoff. Students, colleagues and family members gathered for the ceremony.

Candidates must be an active, certified teacher and/or guidance counselor for students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grades. Recipients must also be employed by a public or private school within Hall county.

Included with the honor is $5,000 and a plaque commemorating the award.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

