Grand Island Central Catholic music teacher wins Excellence in Teaching award

Grand Island Central Catholic music teacher Monika Peters has something extra to celebrate this holiday season: receiving one of Hall county's most prestigious teaching awards.

Peters won the Kim West Dinsdale Excellence in Teaching award for 2022, which was announced as a post-Mass surprise Friday morning.

Peters is the 21st recipient of the award, which was started by Kim Dinsdale in 2005 to honor educators like Peters.

One of her nominators noted "If you walk into Grand Island Central Catholic on any day of the week, you could see the numerous awards she has led students to achieve ... (but) she is exemplary because she makes each student feel special about their abilities, praises the growth they have made and helps pave the way for new growth."

Peters had six nominations, said Kendra Lutz of Greater Grand Island Community Foundation. "Monika’s passion and dedication for her students and the Grand Island Central Catholic music program exude from every single nomination submitted for her.''

Nominations are submitted in the fall. The award is given through the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.

Fittingly, Peters's surprise came just before GICC's Christmas Cheer kickoff. Students, colleagues and family members gathered for the ceremony.

Candidates must be an active, certified teacher and/or guidance counselor for students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grades. Recipients must also be employed by a public or private school within Hall county.

Included with the honor is $5,000 and a plaque commemorating the award.

Kim West Dinsdale Excellence in Teaching award past winners Monika Peters, who teaches music at Grand Island Central Catholic, is the 21st recipient of the Kim West Dinsdale Excellence in Teaching award. Past winners include: 2021 - Diane Rouzee, Northwest High School, Accounting and Marketing

2020 - Chuck DeWitt, Walnut Middle School (Math & Science)

2019 - Kelly Olesen, One-R Elementary School (Special Education) and Mary Teichmeier, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Preschool (Preschool Teacher)

2018 - Kay Carpenter, Centura Public Schools (Guidance Counselor)

2017 - Tracy Morrow, West Lawn Elementary (4th and 5th-grade Newcomers) and Cathy Howard, Grand Island Central Catholic (English/journalism)

2016 - Wendy Heider, Trinity Lutheran School (4th Grade)

2015 - Jerome Dubas, Grand Island Senior High, (Art) and Kirk Ramsey, Barr Middle School (Guidance Counselor)

2014 - Nancy Chavez, Seedling Mile Elementary (4th Grade)

2013 - Christa Speed, Grand Island Public Schools (Orchestra and Band)

2012 - Karen Gruener, Cedar Hollow School (2nd Grade)

2011 - Tess Westover, Howard Elementary School (2nd Grade)

2010 - Pat Kayl, Grand Island Central Catholic (Science)

2009 - Michella Honas, Grand Island Senior High School (Special Education)

2008 - David Sackschewsky, Grand Island Northwest High School (Music)

2007 - Mary Ann Richards, Walnut Middle School (Guidance Counselor)

2006 - Kay Janzen, Grand Island Central Catholic (Math)

2005 - Brandi Anderson, Grand Island Senior High School (E.S.L.)