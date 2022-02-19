Grand Island Central Catholic places first, second at state cheer and dance

“I really think that we brought all the energy that we could, and I’m so thankful for our crowd for just really bringing the energy for us as well,” said Central Catholic student Hanna Thagard.

Dunham was proud of the 20 Central Catholic students.

“They worked their tails off all season long,” she said. From December until now, the girls had three practices a week, running from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. “They’ve been working so hard.”

“I think we did great,” said assistant coach Hannah Fair. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity, a lot of injuries this season and they’ve come back stronger than ever.”

The injuries included concussions, wrist problems and ACLs. “But these girls are so strong. They fought back,” Dunham said. “I think what they put out there was their best version of whatever they could have done. We’re just very excited for them.”

The members of the Central Catholic squad are multi-sport athletes, Dunham said. They’re involved in basketball, volleyball, cross country and softball, as well as band.