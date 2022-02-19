Grand Island Central Catholic places first, second at state cheer and dance

Grand Island Central Catholic placed first in Class C1 tumbling and second in the game day category at the Nebraska State High School Cheer and Dance Championships Friday at the Heartland Events Center.
In game day, the Crusaders finished behind Cozad. Also in C1, Doniphan-Trumbull finished 12th in non-tumbling and Broken Bow took third in traditional performance.
In Class D, Heartland Lutheran tied for fifth in non-tumbling. Also in that category, Shelton finished eighth.
In C2/D tumbling, Wood River finished second, behind Osceola. Gibbon placed fourth in C2/D traditional performance. In the C2 game day category, Hastings St. Cecilia tied for fifth.
On Thursday, Grand Island Senior High placed first in Class A unified sideline and ninth in non-tumbling.
Especially in the game-day division, response from the crowd is important, and Central Catholic coaches were happy with the fans’ participation on Friday.
Crowd interaction is key, said head coach Makenzie Dunham.
“So thank you to Crusader Nation for showing up for our girls,” Dunham said, noting that the crowd was both big and vocal.
“They did awesome. They went wild for us today,” Dunham said.
“I really think that we brought all the energy that we could, and I’m so thankful for our crowd for just really bringing the energy for us as well,” said Central Catholic student Hanna Thagard.
Dunham was proud of the 20 Central Catholic students.
“They worked their tails off all season long,” she said. From December until now, the girls had three practices a week, running from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. “They’ve been working so hard.”
“I think we did great,” said assistant coach Hannah Fair. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity, a lot of injuries this season and they’ve come back stronger than ever.”
The injuries included concussions, wrist problems and ACLs. “But these girls are so strong. They fought back,” Dunham said. “I think what they put out there was their best version of whatever they could have done. We’re just very excited for them.”
The members of the Central Catholic squad are multi-sport athletes, Dunham said. They’re involved in basketball, volleyball, cross country and softball, as well as band.
“You just have to have fun. You have to go out there and just have fun with your teammates and be in the moment,” said Central Catholic student Marissa Rerucha.
“And just do your best.”
“ I think that our team went out there and gave it all that we had,” said teammate Emery Obermiller. “We have been practicing for a while so I think that we left it all on the mat.”
What’s the key to doing well?
“I think that you need to have a good relationship with your teammates. They’re almost like my second family, and so when we go out there and perform we’re just having fun,” Obermiller said.
Seven Doniphan-Trumbull girls competed in non-tumbling.
“They did an excellent job,” said coach DeEtta Conklin, adding that she was “very proud of them.”
The girls had “great smiles, lots of energy” and did well on their jumps, she said.
They were very loud on their cheers, got the crowd going and “executed their routine quite well,” Conklin said.
The cheer and dance championships conclude today with Class A, B and C1 dance at the Heartland Events Center.