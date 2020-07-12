It was all smiles before the start of the 2020 Central Catholic Commencement celebration on Sunday. Sitting L to R: Allison Kalvoda, Courtney Toner, Kate McFarland, Avery Kalvoda, Alexandria Boon, Lauryn Willman and Katherine Maser. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)
Social distancing was in place Sunday at the Grand Island Central Catholics Commencement for the class of 2020. Each graduate was limited to four guests; those attending had their temperature taken and were encouraged to wear a mask. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)
Graduates pose for a photo prior to the start of the Grand Island Central Catholic Commencement held on Sunday; postponed from Mother’s Day due the COVID 19 pandemic. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)
Graduates pose for a photo prior to the start of the Grand Island Central Catholic Commencement held on Sunday; postponed from Mother’s Day due the COVID 19 pandemic. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)
Cell phones and car keys are left on a table in the dressing room before the start of the Grand Island Central Catholic Commencement held on Sunday. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)
The 2020 Central Catholic class had 34 graduates with 32 in attendance. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)
Graduates pick up their flowers which will be given to their mothers and special friends during the Central Catholic Commencement Ceremony on Sunday. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)
Jacob McNamara was one of the class speakers during the 2020 Central Catholic Commencement celebration held on Sunday. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)
The 2020 graduates of Central Catholic High School turn their tassel at the end of the Commencement celebration. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)
Kate McFarland was one of the class speakers during the 2020 Central Catholic Commencement celebration held on Sunday. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)
It may have been two months late, but members of the Grand Island Central Catholic High School Class of 2020 got their traditional send-off as 34 young men and women, 32 of whom were in attendance, received their diplomas Sunday afternoon.
The ceremony was held in the school’s gymnasium before more than 300 people, whose chairs were spaced on the floor in accordance with distancing guidelines. Many of the people wore masks, and everyone entering the gym had their temperatures taken.
It hasn’t been a traditional senior year for the graduates. Three months before graduation, GICC and other area schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the students received their education the remaining three months by non-traditional means, they missed out on many traditions, such as the school play, sporting events, “senior skip day” and many more.
Teacher Cathy Howard, one of the graduation speakers, told the seniors they made the necessary sacrifices, knowing that the pandemic presented to them conditions beyond their control. She said the sacrifices were vital in protecting those vulnerable to the virus.
For many of the graduates, this completed their seventh year at GICC. But the foundation of faith they received attending the school gave them the compassion and strength to make the sacrifices that were asked of them, said Bishop William Dendinger, who led the Mass before the graduation ceremonies began.
Dendinger congratulated the seniors for their accomplishments. He told them to embrace the future and whatever challenges it may bring, to be strong in their faith and to be faithful as active members of their community.
‘You guys are beloved’
Central Catholic’s graduation was supposed to be held May 10, which was Mother’s Day. To give the ceremony that feeling of tradition, the seniors were given flowers to present to their mothers.
Other Grand Island schools improvised under the challenge that COVID-19 presented, such as Grand Island Senior High’s virtual graduation and Heartland Lutheran High School’s parking lot graduation. Northwest High School holds its graduation ceremony Sunday.
GICC Principal Jordan Engle told the students they were exceptional because they “refused to be normal” as the student’s graduation was anything but normal.
“Looking around the room right now, and seeing the people who came here to support you in face of one of the most adverse moments we have ever faced in our lives, you guys aren’t normal — you guys are beloved and exceptional,” Engle said.
“I have never been in one year when so much has happened,” he said. “A lot of good things have happened. A lot of horrible things have happened.”
But despite the adversity which with the virus has challenged the students and school, Engle told the seniors, “God will be with you and God will find you no matter how far you get. Because of that, you are beloved. I am so excited to be here with you guys. So, congratulations, Class of 2020.”
Senior speakers
Speaking for the graduates were seniors Jacob McNamara and Kate McFarland.
Despite the challenges the virus presented, McNamara said, “never before has it been so important to trust in yourself and your talents.”
“I want to tell you today, whether or not you believe me, that you can accomplish most anything you decide you want to accomplish and you can become anyone you wish to become,” he said.
McFarland told her classmates that they have been blessed “with such an amazing family atmosphere at this school.”
“The most important thing that came from these hardships was the love and support everyone here at GICC showed for one another,” she said. “No matter who was going through a tough time, people took it upon themselves that they got the help they needed. Here at GICC we really are family. We had each other’s back through it all.”
As the lyrics of one of the day’s hymns stated, “The Lord of all kindness has called us to be a light for his people to set their hearts free.”
