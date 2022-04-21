Grand Island Central Catholic serves the community that supports them

For at least “a couple of decades,” according to Jordan Engle, Grand Island Central Catholic students have displayed servant leadership throughout the community for the school’s annual Service Day.

All Grand Island Central Catholic students are required to do community service throughout the year, but Service Day is a late-April tradition that brings the entire campus together for a day of service.

“Servant leadership is really the model of Christ,” Engle said, giving the example of Holy Thursday last week, when Catholics have the washing of the feet.

“It shows us that we should be willing to do the same and to live as Christ did to serve others, and to be willing to get our hands dirty, if it means that we make our community and our world a better place.”

It’s the example of Jesus Christ that drives the event – and all service leadership at GICC – and relatedly, the development of student character.

“Service is such a big part of what we do,” Engle said. “When they graduate, they’re prepared to go out into the community and give back. It’s a beautiful thing to see.”

The GICC student body stretched out across Grand Island and then some, from work at Stuhr Museum, lending helping hands for Habitat for Humanity and volunteering at Saint Libory Catholic Church – only a few on a long list of undertakings Wednesday.

Engle said the in the past, the school has tried to schedule Service Day as close to Earth Day as possible. “Earth Day is a great day for service to the community. This year, it just kind of fell on today, because today was a day that we didn’t have very much on the calendar. It was the perfect time for us to go out and do some service work.”

Engle said it’s something the school does to give back to a community that gives them a lot. “Grand Island is such a great place for our school, and the community is always so supportive of what we do. We just use this day as an opportunity to follow the example of Christ and to serve our community and build everybody up.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

