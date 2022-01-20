Grand Island Central Catholic speech team growing; 10 medaled at recent meet

Grand Island Central Catholic’s speech team is growing and doing well, says head coach Jordan Engle.

“This is our first year in a while having a full team, which means that we have at least two entries in all nine events,” Engle says.

In his first year as the head coach three years ago, the team had seven members. Last year, the number increased to 17 students. This year’s team totals 24.

Engle is an enthusiastic speech supporter, having competed in high school at Elgin Pope John XXIII.

“Even though I wear a lot of hats here, as principal and superintendent, I just want to share that love of forensics with our kids,” he said.

Central Catholic was one of the 28 schools that competed Saturday in the Central Nebraska Speech and Forensics meet at Grand Island Senior High.

Of the 10 Crusaders who participated, 10 medaled. The school hoped to have 21 entries, but 11 students had to bow out because of COVID-19.

Olivia Stava, a junior, took first place in informative speech. Her topic was the commercialization of Christmas.