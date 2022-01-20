Grand Island Central Catholic speech team growing; 10 medaled at recent meet

Grand Island Central Catholic’s speech team is growing and doing well, says head coach Jordan Engle.
“This is our first year in a while having a full team, which means that we have at least two entries in all nine events,” Engle says.
In his first year as the head coach three years ago, the team had seven members. Last year, the number increased to 17 students. This year’s team totals 24.
Engle is an enthusiastic speech supporter, having competed in high school at Elgin Pope John XXIII.
“Even though I wear a lot of hats here, as principal and superintendent, I just want to share that love of forensics with our kids,” he said.
Central Catholic was one of the 28 schools that competed Saturday in the Central Nebraska Speech and Forensics meet at Grand Island Senior High.
Of the 10 Crusaders who participated, 10 medaled. The school hoped to have 21 entries, but 11 students had to bow out because of COVID-19.
Olivia Stava, a junior, took first place in informative speech. Her topic was the commercialization of Christmas.
This is Stava’s second year on the team. “It’s given me a lot of new opportunities, and a chance to improve my confidence in my public speaking skills,” she said.
Freshman Thomas Armstrong, competing in his first varsity meet, finished fourth in informative speech. Armstrong talked about the history of card games.
What got him interested in that topic?
“Well, I’ve always loved to play cards at my house. I’ve done it for a long time with my family. They’ve taught me to like it a lot. So I figured that would be a good topic,” he said.
Armstrong’s favorite games to play are pitch and poker.
Competing in speech, he figures, will “enhance my skills for future jobs,” and help him converse with and become familiar with other people.
Sheridan Puncochar, a sophomore, finished 13th in entertainment. In her presentation, she placed three Greek gods — Zeus, Hera and Hercules — in an episode of “The Jerry Springer Show.”
“I think it’s very funny,” said Puncochar, who is very interested in Greek mythology. That interest began with reading the Percy Jackson books, written by Rick Riordan, in second or third grade. “And I’ve just loved it ever since,” she said.
Emily Borges took third in novice poetry. In her poem, she shared her struggles with psoriasis. It’s “a very personal piece for her,” Engle said.
Ayonya Birthi finished sixth in persuasive speaking, talking about effective advocacy.
A couple of students started out well on Saturday.
In serious prose, sophomore Carreagan Endorf led the tournament after the first round. Things didn’t go as well after that. But she said she got some good constructive criticism that will help her improve her speech.
In humorous prose, Claudia Escobar was also in first place after round one, but didn’t do as well after that. Escobar is an exchange student from Spain.
The oral interpretation of the drama team, of which Endorf is a member, did not compete because some of the students were gone.
But that team has an inventive topic, involving “Sesame Street” characters. In their presentation, Elmo becomes a drug dealer and kills Snuffleupagus, Endorf said. Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch help a detective determine who snuffed out Snuffy.
Brandon Hollister and Jackson Henry finished seventh in duet acting with a piece called “Armoir from Hell.”
They play two hillbilly brothers who chop up an armoir, “but every time they touch it they become possessed,” Engle said.
Jonathan Schardt and Angela Messere also competed in duet acting. Their piece, also humorous, involves speed dating. Messere also competes in extemporaneous speaking.