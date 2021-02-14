Grand Island Central Catholic students rank Valentine’s Day treats

This Valentine’s Day, many people may choose to give candy.
To help people decide which candy to give this year, the Independent asked Grand Island Central Catholic High School students Ben Alberts, a sophomore, Haily Asche, a senior, and Gage Steinke, a junior, to rank their favorite Valentine’s Day candy from best to worst.
The candies the students were asked to rank were a box of chocolates, Conversation Hearts, Fun Dip, Haribo Gold Bears, heart-shaped suckers, Hershey’s Kisses, Jolly Rancher hearts, M&Ms, Nerds, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup hearts, SweeTARTS hearts and Skittles.
Asche said some of the candies were hard to rank because she had never tasted them before. Alberts and Steinke said they had never had heart-shaped suckers.
Asche said that for the candies she had not eaten before, she ranked them based on how they looked and their packaging.
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups hearts were ranked at the top of the list. The GICC students said they chose this as the best candy due to its taste and familiarity. They added that if they were to choose a candy to give their valentine for Valentine’s Day they would “definitely choose the Reese’s.”
At the bottom of the candy rankings were Conversation Hearts. Alberts and Steinke said the reason for this is because “they are terrible” since they “taste like cardboard” and are low in sugar.
The Independent asked the students why they ranked Conversation Hearts at the bottom, yet ranked SweeTARTS hearts in the middle, considering their similar consistencies.
Alberts said they are “more sweeter and sour.” While Asche said “they are more flavorful in general,” compared to Conversation Hearts, thus making them better in the rankings.
One of the candies also ranked low on the GICC students’ list was Fun Dip.
“It is just sugar,” Asche said. “It is nothing special.”
Steinke agreed, saying that while it was “a big one” when he was younger, he has since grown out of liking it.
One candy ranked in the middle of the candies rankings was M&Ms. The GICC students said that while they may be a popular candy, they are “nothing special,” which led them to rank it where they did.