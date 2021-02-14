Grand Island Central Catholic students rank Valentine’s Day treats

This Valentine’s Day, many people may choose to give candy.

To help people decide which candy to give this year, the Independent asked Grand Island Central Catholic High School students Ben Alberts, a sophomore, Haily Asche, a senior, and Gage Steinke, a junior, to rank their favorite Valentine’s Day candy from best to worst.

The candies the students were asked to rank were a box of chocolates, Conversation Hearts, Fun Dip, Haribo Gold Bears, heart-shaped suckers, Hershey’s Kisses, Jolly Rancher hearts, M&Ms, Nerds, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup hearts, SweeTARTS hearts and Skittles.

Asche said some of the candies were hard to rank because she had never tasted them before. Alberts and Steinke said they had never had heart-shaped suckers.

Asche said that for the candies she had not eaten before, she ranked them based on how they looked and their packaging.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups hearts were ranked at the top of the list. The GICC students said they chose this as the best candy due to its taste and familiarity. They added that if they were to choose a candy to give their valentine for Valentine’s Day they would “definitely choose the Reese’s.”