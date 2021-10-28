Grand Island Central Catholic students recruit donors, exceed blood drive goal

Grand Island Central Catholic’s National Honor Society had a blood drive Wednesday at the school’s south gym.

Sam Mueller, a GICC sophomore and NHS member, helped sign in donors. “It’s kind of just neat to see the process and what goes on here,” he said. “My family always donates and encouraged me to whenever I can.”

This is the third year GICC’s NHS has had a blood drive, and this time around the group filled up the schedule, said Principal Jordan Engle.

“Ideally, we would get around 40 units of blood today, which is going to be kind of difficult because that’s a lot of donors to fit in the period of time that we have here. We filled our schedule, and if we’re lucky, we’ll be able to get enough people in to meet that goal.”

Belonging to NHS, which engages in service projects throughout the year, is a competitive process, which includes written statements, a minimum GPA of 3.5 and evaluation. Mueller said, “It goes through a bunch of teachers, and they give you a grade on character, your scholarship and leadership service. From there on, the people that pass that grading process, go on and get voted on by the teachers.”