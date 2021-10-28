Grand Island Central Catholic students recruit donors, exceed blood drive goal

Grand Island Central Catholic’s National Honor Society had a blood drive Wednesday at the school’s south gym.
Sam Mueller, a GICC sophomore and NHS member, helped sign in donors. “It’s kind of just neat to see the process and what goes on here,” he said. “My family always donates and encouraged me to whenever I can.”
This is the third year GICC’s NHS has had a blood drive, and this time around the group filled up the schedule, said Principal Jordan Engle.
“Ideally, we would get around 40 units of blood today, which is going to be kind of difficult because that’s a lot of donors to fit in the period of time that we have here. We filled our schedule, and if we’re lucky, we’ll be able to get enough people in to meet that goal.”
Belonging to NHS, which engages in service projects throughout the year, is a competitive process, which includes written statements, a minimum GPA of 3.5 and evaluation. Mueller said, “It goes through a bunch of teachers, and they give you a grade on character, your scholarship and leadership service. From there on, the people that pass that grading process, go on and get voted on by the teachers.”
Engle, who is GICC’s NHS adviser, said the school’s recent inductees have been an exceptional group. “Our teachers were very, very complimentary of the hard work that our kids do, both in and out of the classroom. The kids that are inducted this year, especially in the last two years, have shown great effort in the face of adversity. I just have to applaud them for all the hard work that they do and they’re very deserving of being in National Honor Society.”
Engle said Mueller and his fellow NHS members were a major reason they were able to fill all of the time slots.
“These guys did a good job of going out and calling people. They made a lot of phone calls around the community to get people to donate. They did such a great job this time that we completely filled our schedule, which in all of my years of being a National Honor Society adviser, this is the first time I’ve ever had to say ‘no more.’”
The blood drive is conducted twice a year: once in October and again in April.
Mueller said, “There’s a blood shortage around the world right now, so just getting blood out into the community.”
The school’s NHS members – which number about 40 – benefit from the blood drive, too, Engle said. “It also provides scholarships for some of our senior students who are in National Honor Society, so it’s not only a great way to serve the community, but it’s also a great way for our school to find resources for scholarships. It does so much good for so many different people.”
On Wednesday, however, Mueller was focused on the task at hand, signing people in as the lunch crowd milled about the school’s hallways. “We’re just trying to get people in and going,” Mueller said. “We’re making sure we can help out any way we can.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.