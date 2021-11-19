Grand Island Central Catholic to host a special 'knight' of fun, fundraising

One of the gyms at Grand Island Central Catholic has been getting a glamorous makeover, swags of black and white swinging across the ceiling, carefully set tables with delicate black crocheted masks ready for tonight's night of mystery.
All of this is in preparation for 24th installment of GICC’s annual crown jewel fundraiser, the Knight Dinner and Auction, which includes formal attire, an elegant meal, drinks, silent and live auctions, and raffles. This year the theme is “The Phantom of the Knight.”
As fancy as the table settings, guests and prizes are, what the money raised goes toward isn’t quite as elegant – but no less important.
“Each school year, we have a fund-an-item, where we pick out an area of the school where we really want to zero in on, whether it be new computers, this year we want it to be new teacher desks, possibly a media room for students, or it could be another additional classroom,” said Jean Hamik, one of the event chairpersons.
Ultimately, organizers try to find a project to fund that will be a benefit to all students, Hamik said. “Each year we try to have something that really needs to be done. This is how we get it done fast – to have a funding item. People kind of get excited about funding, especially when it affects all the students. It isn’t just athletics or just fine arts. We try to get something that’s pretty broad.”
Jolene Wojcik, GICC Development Foundation executive director, said the annual fundraiser is part of a three-pronged approach.
“Tuition costs cover part of education, our four parishes in town contribute financially to this school, and then we’re using this event to pay for the gap.”
For private and parochial schools, that gap can be large, making the hundreds of thousands of dollars garnered from each “knight” essential to GICC’s operation. The event has helped fund large – but necessary – projects, including renovating the school’s chemistry lab, a new bus, technology upgrades and teacher wish lists.
Silent auction items include home décor, an outdoor patio heater and portable fire pit and luggage. The luggage could come in handy should that person also win one of the live auction packages, which include a “glamping” trip, a Frisco, Colorado, mountainside retreat and stay in a Hawaii condo. There are also concert packages, dinner with Bishop Emeritus William Dendinger and artwork.
Wojcik said she knows which auction she’s most excited about.
“I want to go to the Cubs rooftop game. It’s all-you-can-eat and drink for the whole game on of the rooftops by Wrigley Field. That’s the one I want.”
Hamik said there are so many offerings she’s unsure which one she’s most excited about. “I don’t have a specific item. I just like so many things,” she said. “I’m bidding on so many things – a lot of Christmas presents.”
Kellie Weyers, also one of the event chairpersons, said she’s looking forward to the main event: a raffle drawing for $40,000 toward the purchase of a new vehicle from one of the Tom Dinsdale dealerships in Grand Island or Hastings. The prize was donated by Kim and Tom Dinsdale.
Tom Dinsdale will draw the lucky winner’s name during what will likely be the culmination of the big “knight.” Wojcik said she is looking forward to it as well. “That’s going to be so exciting. We have Tom come up and pull out the name. It’s pretty cool. We hope they’re in the room.”
More than 550 items are up for grabs at tonight's event, though online bidding already has begun. Items can be viewed at one.bidpal.net/knight2021 or text “KNIGHT2021” to 243725.
While bidding, dining with friends new and old and dressing to the nines are fun, the real motivation behind the Knight Dinner and Auction has been the school and its community’s giving spirit. Wojcik said in addition to private donations, volunteer hours and other contributions, the business community has pitched in this year more than ever.
“We’re really grateful for all those business sponsors. This is the most ever that we’ve had. It’s people who want to support the school and support student education.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.