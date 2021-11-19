Grand Island Central Catholic to host a special 'knight' of fun, fundraising

One of the gyms at Grand Island Central Catholic has been getting a glamorous makeover, swags of black and white swinging across the ceiling, carefully set tables with delicate black crocheted masks ready for tonight's night of mystery.

All of this is in preparation for 24th installment of GICC’s annual crown jewel fundraiser, the Knight Dinner and Auction, which includes formal attire, an elegant meal, drinks, silent and live auctions, and raffles. This year the theme is “The Phantom of the Knight.”

As fancy as the table settings, guests and prizes are, what the money raised goes toward isn’t quite as elegant – but no less important.

“Each school year, we have a fund-an-item, where we pick out an area of the school where we really want to zero in on, whether it be new computers, this year we want it to be new teacher desks, possibly a media room for students, or it could be another additional classroom,” said Jean Hamik, one of the event chairpersons.