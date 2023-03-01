Grand Island Central Catholic welcomed new and incoming students Tuesday evening at its Explore GICC Night.

“It’s an opportunity for anybody who wants to see what Central Catholic is all about to come in and bring their entire family,” said GICC principal Jordan Engle. “We have childcare, we feed everyone … we really want this to be as immersive as an experience as possible for everyone who wants to see what the school is all about.”

Teachers and volunteers served as greeters. There were parent panel discussions and tours. And, of course, GICC Crusader swag.

About 50 prospective students and 160 individuals total attended the event, which was at the school.

Karen Moreno came to the Explore GICC event with her daughter. Moreno has never had children enrolled at GICC.

“It's really helpful to have events like this,” she said. “You can get to know people from here and know where we have to go (for class) and talk to any teachers or the principal.”

Engle said, “It’s my opportunity as principal to start building relationships with these new families. I'm going to be helping them raise their kids for the next seven years potentially.”

The school, which currently consists of a middle school and a high school, isn’t at capacity, Engle said.

The student body used to number between 350 and 400, Engle estimated. He added that even with fewer numbers in mind, one has to consider class sizes and space.

“We’re sitting at 292 (students),” Engle said.

Education practice placing more value on class sizes has had an effect on how schools operate, whether private or public.

With higher enrollment numbers comes a need for more teachers. Engle called the scenario “an opportunity to grow.”

“There are … a lot of different ways that we have planned that if our enrollment does increase, and we're always praying that it does, that we're going to be able to move people around and accommodate just fine without compromising that class size or anything else.

“We’re using every single classroom with about 65% to 70% of the enrollment that we used to have,” Engle said. “Do we have a full house? Not really, but probably closer than a lot of people think. Can we accommodate more? Absolutely.”

As a private school, having more students enrolled helps GICC maintain its budget, Engle said.

Still, as school funding debates ricochet through the state, Engle said the school operates on the assumption they will “maintain our status as a private school by being privately funded.”

Growth in the form of an elementary school is close on the horizon, the groundbreaking scheduled for March 9. There are about 250 students already on the elementary school waiting list, Engle said.

That likely means changes for the school’s beloved Explore GICC Night tradition, Engle said.

“With our elementary school coming, chances are this could very well be one of the final Explore GICC Nights in its current format,” Engle said, adding that the sentiment will remain the same. “We're always going to want to do something to invite people to come see what our school is all about.”