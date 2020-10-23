Grand Island Central Catholic's annual Knight fundraiser goes virtual due to COVID-19

One of the most successful fundraising events for Grand Island Central Catholic is going virtual this year due to COVID-19.

The annual Knight dinner and auction, which bring in funds for operating expenses at GICC, still will have silent and live auctions, but bidding will be done via a website and mobile bidding platform.

The event will be broadcast live on Facebook beginning at 8 p.m. Nov. 20.

“In light of the current situation with COVID and all the regulations and restrictions that we’re dealing with trying to keep the students in school,” said Jolene Wojcik, executive director of the GICC Development Foundation, “we knew it was the right thing to do. As fun as the event is and as much as we wanted to bring people together to celebrate, we just didn’t think it was possible to have an in-person event. But it’s such an important fundraiser for us that not having it was not an option.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The virtual Knight will include the event’s usual components, including silent and live auctions and a Fund-A-Item donation appeal. There also will also be a raffle drawing for $40,000 toward a new vehicle donated by Kim and Tom Dinsdale and Dinsdale Automotive.