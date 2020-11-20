Grand Island Central Catholic's Knight fundraiser going virtual

Typically, she said, the funds raised at the annual event will go toward specific projects at GICC, but due to COVID-19 canceling these fundraisers, the funds will go toward the school’s operating expenses.

“Private schools are not funded by the state like public schools are, so we really live for our fundraisers; they are huge for us,” Hamik said.

Earlier this week, GICC hosted preview nights where members of the public could come in to view the auction items prior to Friday night’s event. Usually, Hamik said, there is just one preview night, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the Knight going virtual, these have been expanded to two nights with extended hours.

“This year, we are not going to have the live events, so this is really necessary so people can come in and view the items, which they would have seen had they attended the Knight in person,” she said. “There is no live ceremony, so these are the only times people can really come see what they can bid on; it makes a big difference I think.”

Some of the items up for bid at the auctions available for people to view at the preview night included sports items, clothing, a snow blower and shotguns. Hamik and Wojcik said all of the auction items for the Knight event were donated by GICC supporters.