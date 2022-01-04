 Skip to main content
Grand Island Chamber announces 2022 Top 35 Under 35
top story

Grand Island Chamber logo

Grand Island Chamber 

The individuals selected to join this elite group have demonstrated exemplary leadership, dedication to the growth of the community through both professional and personal accomplishments, and a commitment to the success of Grand Island.

“This community is fortunate enough to have a strong base of current and future leaders who call Grand Island home. It is important to recognize these individuals as we continue our talent recruitment and retention efforts,” said Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Johnson. “When young leaders recognize that a community values growth and opportunity, it sends a strong message to those living in and considering our community.”

The Top 35 Under 35 honorees will be recognized for their achievements and featured in a special print publication to be showcased at the Chamber of Commerce Top 35 Under 35 ceremony on Feb. 24.

2022 Top 35 Under 35 honorees

Alec Anania, Five Points Bank

Keri Anania, Nebraska Functional Medicine

Megan Arrington-Williams, Stuhr Museum Foundation

Caitlin Bartz, Kramer’s

Kinsey Bosselman, Bosselman Administrative Services

Kyle Boyson, Amur

Michael Cabrera, Surgery Group of Grand Island

Bryce Collamore, Grand Island Police Department

Dr. Jory Crouch, Trail View Dental

AJ Fruchtl, Pinnacle Bank

Tarryn Fulton, Chief Buildings

Justin Geis, Indoor Climate

Nicole Hicken, Studio N Dance Center

Meg Jorgensen, Beavercreek Marketing

Brady Kayl, Chief Industries – BonnaVilla

Katherine King, Wells Fargo Advisors

Bailee Knott, GIX Logistics Inc.

Amanda Kreutzer, CMBA Architects

Sam Kuhter, Lutz

Alicia Lechner, Grand Island Public Schools Foundation

Jessica Lothrop, Choice Family Health Care

Hannah Luber, Grand Island Public Schools

Nicole Lucas, Chief Industries

Dr. Cassondra Lux-O’Callaghan, Grand Island Eye Institute

Kelli Mayhew, Grand Island Public Schools

Sasha Miller, Contryman Associates P.C.

Angelica Morrow, Five Points Bank

Michaela Perry, Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions

Dr. Nicholas Rech, Rech Physio

Ankea Schirm, Credit Management Services Inc.

Garrett Sonderup, Home Federal Bank

Ryan Sullivan, Grand Island Police Department

Nicole Thompson, Live Well Physical Therapy

Rainielle Tonniges, Hornady Manufacturing

Adam Zlomke, Grand Island Public Schools

The Top 35 Under 35 award was developed as a strategy to address workforce recruitment and retention. In Grand Island, recruiting and retaining young professionals is essential to the continued growth and prosperity of the Grand Island business community. Acknowledging the contributions young businesspeople make in the community further solidifies their place and increases their sense of belonging.

The chamber selected three local business leaders to complete the blind review of applications for the 2022 Top 35 Under 35. The committee had a challenging task narrowing the field of notable applicants to 35. The judges were Justin Pfenning, Dramco; Tammy Slater, Goodwill Industries, and Travis Mittan, Associated Staffing Inc.

The Top 35 Under 35 is a biannual award. The next recognition will be in 2024.

