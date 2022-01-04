Grand Island Chamber announces 2022 Top 35 Under 35

The individuals selected to join this elite group have demonstrated exemplary leadership, dedication to the growth of the community through both professional and personal accomplishments, and a commitment to the success of Grand Island.

“This community is fortunate enough to have a strong base of current and future leaders who call Grand Island home. It is important to recognize these individuals as we continue our talent recruitment and retention efforts,” said Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Johnson. “When young leaders recognize that a community values growth and opportunity, it sends a strong message to those living in and considering our community.”

The Top 35 Under 35 honorees will be recognized for their achievements and featured in a special print publication to be showcased at the Chamber of Commerce Top 35 Under 35 ceremony on Feb. 24.

2022 Top 35 Under 35 honorees

Alec Anania, Five Points Bank

Keri Anania, Nebraska Functional Medicine

Megan Arrington-Williams, Stuhr Museum Foundation

Caitlin Bartz, Kramer’s